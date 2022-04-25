Betty White Memorabilia On Worldwide Preview Tour – Live Auction In September

Luxury cruise line Cunard announced today that the company will once again partner with Julien’s Auctions, the world-record breaking auction house to the stars, on an exhibition preview of the Property from the life and career of Betty White. White passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99 years old in Los Angeles.

During the August 5 th Transatlantic Crossing aboard flagship Queen Mary 2, guests will enjoy a sneak-peek preview of the auction’s highlights, and have the special opportunity to bid on select items prior to the official three-day auction event on Friday, September 23 rd , Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25 th , 2022 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and online on juliensauctions.com .

The auction and exhibition will be an exclusive presentation and celebration of the legendary actress and cultural icon’s extraordinary life and eight decade spanning career.

On offer is an exclusive collection of over 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.

“We are delighted to once again collaborate on a Transatlantic Crossing with our longtime partner, Julien’s Auctions, and privileged to bring our guests such a special enrichment opportunity,” said Jamie Paiko, vice president of Sales for Cunard North America. “Betty White epitomized warmth, grace and class, and we know our guests will be keen to learn more about the illustrious life of this beloved icon.”

During the seven-night Transatlantic Crossing, guests will enjoy:

A daily, rotating exhibit of the Property from the Estate of Betty White Collection

Collection Q&A with Darren Julien , President/CEO of Julien’s Auctions and Martin Nolan , Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions

“Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio and television classics such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls,” said Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien’s Auctions. “We are honored to work with her Estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators and her legions of fans worldwide.”

American actress, comedian, television pioneer, producer, animal advocate and author, Betty White was one of the most beloved entertainers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Among her voluminous career achievements, she became the first woman to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, in which she also starred. With her company Bandy Productions, she became one of the rare women with power in Hollywood during the early days of television. She starred in two iconic television series,’ the Mary Tyler Moore Show and the Golden Girls, winning Emmy® Awards for both. White’s superstardom and career surged and gained even more momentum in her later years when she starred in the film The Proposal with Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds and in the TV series Hot in Cleveland.

At the age of 88, White’s ubiquitous celebrity presence and persona on social media, film and television made her an even bigger pop culture icon, as she became the subject of a viral fan-based Facebook campaign to host Saturday Night Live where her appearance on May 8, 2010 (as the oldest person to ever host SNL) garnered 12 million viewers and her fifth career Emmy award win. She also appeared in a Snickers Super Bowl commercial, guest appeared in My Name Is Earl, 30 Rock, Community, The Middle, and received more Emmy® nominations as the host of the reality show Off Their Rockers.

A lifelong animal lover and advocate, White would often quip that she “had to do her show business to keep up with her animal business.” Her work to raise awareness and funds for animal wellness included involvement with both the LA Zoo and Morris Animal Foundation as a board member and trustee, along with participation in several other charities around the world.

She was also the author of several books including her 2010 memoir Here We Go Again: My Life in Television; the 2011 New York Times bestseller If You Ask Me: (And Of Course You Won’t); Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo; Betty White in Person and Together: A Shared Vision and The Leading Lady: Dinah’s Story, both co-written with Tom Sullivan, and more.

Highlights of Betty White’s collection include (with estimates):

White’s original director chair from The Golden Girls set ( $1,000 – $2,000 )

White’s original director chair from set ( – ) The Golden Girls pilot first draft script, read by White when considering taking the part of Rose ( $1,000 – $2,000 )

pilot first draft script, read by White when considering taking the part of Rose ( – ) A large number of production-used scripts for The Mary Tyler Moore Show , The Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland , some with annotations by White ( $500 – $700 each lot)

, and , some with annotations by White ( – each lot) An envelope from the 1976 Primetime Emmy ® Awards, announcing the nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and the winner, Betty White on The Mary Tyler Moore Show ( $400 – $600 )

Awards, announcing the nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and the winner, on ( – ) Cherished items from White’s marriage to her beloved third husband Allen Lunden will be featured such as White’s gold leaf design with brilliant diamond set wedding band and a gold leaf design wedding band, worn by Allen Ludden , engraved on the interior: “ 6-14-63 I really do,” in reference to their wedding June 14, 1963 at the Las Vegas, Nevada Convention Center (each lot $600 – $800 )

will be featured such as White’s gold leaf design with brilliant diamond set wedding band and a gold leaf design wedding band, worn by , engraved on the interior: “ I really do,” in reference to their wedding at the Convention Center (each lot – ) A vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch with brilliant diamond and blue sapphire details, seen in photographs of White wearing on multiple occasions ( $14 ,000–$16,000)

& Arpels gold flower brooch with brilliant diamond and blue sapphire details, seen in photographs of White wearing on multiple occasions ( ,000–$16,000) An orange needlepoint director’s chair decorated with owls and reading “Allen” on the seat back made by White for her husband.

White’s fine jewelry and showstopping gowns worn to her many awards shows and publicity appearances

White’s furnishings, home décor, artwork and items from her longtime Brentwood and Carmel homes

All photos: Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Source: News Release