Betty Crocker’s top-searched holiday recipes by state

Betty Crocker is celebrating the holiday season by unveiling the top-searched holiday recipes on BettyCrocker.com from every state in the U.S.
Each state and region has its favorites. For instance, the South puts its own flare on baking season with classic treats like Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce (Louisiana) and Key Lime Cupcakes (Georgia) while the Midwest leans into hometown favorites like Buckeye Delights (Ohio).
Some recipes were so popular, they were chosen in two states.
Arkansas and Mississippi residents love this No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie. And North and South Dakota go crazy for this Ham and Scalloped Potatoes recipe.
Check out each state’s favorite treats or try something new! With Betty Crocker, there is a home for every delicious creation this holiday season and beyond.
Is your favorite on the list?
Alabama: Easy red velvet cake
Alaska: Russian tea cakes
Arizona: Hot buttered rum
Arkansas: No-bake lemon icebox pie
California: Streusel-topped pumpkin pie
Colorado: Peach pie
Connecticut: Apple-cider doughnut cake
Delaware: Strawberry pretzel salad
Georgia: Key lime cupcakes
Hawaii: Better-than-almost-anything cake
Idaho: Raspberry pretzel salad
Illinois: Almond crescents
Indiana: Cheese ball
Kansas: Strawberry poke cake
Kentucky: Honey bun cake
Louisiana: Bread pudding with bourbon sauce
Massachusetts: Mom’s spinach cheese squares
Maine: Easy peanut butter frosting
Maryland: Roasted sweet potato pie
Minnesota: Rosettes
Mississippi: No-bake lemon icebox pie
Missouri: Cake mix gooey butter cookies
Montana: Banana bread
Nebraska: Peanut butter-chocolate cookies
New Hampshire: Easy Whoopie Pies
New Jersey: Chicken orzo soup
New Mexico: Easy pineapple upside-down cake
New York: Ice cream cone cakes
North Carolina: Pineapple lime punch
North Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes
Oklahoma: Classic Texas sheet cake
Oregon: Hot buttered rum
Pennsylvania: Apple dumplings
Rhode Island: Italian Christmas cookies
South Carolina: Catfish stew
Tennessee: Turkey sausage cheese balls
Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex party mix
Utah: Raspberry pretzel salad
Vermont: Best apple crisp
Virginia: Gingerbread with lemon sauce and whipped cream
Washington: Gingerbread pancakes
Wisconsin: Peanut squares
Wyoming: Two-ingredient pineapple angel food cake
Washington, D.C.: Southern baked macaroni and cheese