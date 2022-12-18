Betty Crocker’s top-searched holiday recipes by state

Betty Crocker is celebrating the holiday season by unveiling the top-searched holiday recipes on BettyCrocker.com from every state in the U.S.

Each state and region has its favorites. For instance, the South puts its own flare on baking season with classic treats like Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce (Louisiana) and Key Lime Cupcakes (Georgia) while the Midwest leans into hometown favorites like Buckeye Delights (Ohio).

Some recipes were so popular, they were chosen in two states.

Arkansas and Mississippi residents love this No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie. And North and South Dakota go crazy for this Ham and Scalloped Potatoes recipe.

Check out each state’s favorite treats or try something new! With Betty Crocker, there is a home for every delicious creation this holiday season and beyond.

Is your favorite on the list?

Alabama: Easy red velvet cake

Alaska: Russian tea cakes

Arizona: Hot buttered rum

Arkansas: No-bake lemon icebox pie

California: Streusel-topped pumpkin pie

Colorado: Peach pie

Connecticut: Apple-cider doughnut cake

Delaware: Strawberry pretzel salad

Florida: Cobia with lemon caper sauce

Georgia: Key lime cupcakes

Hawaii: Better-than-almost-anything cake

Idaho: Raspberry pretzel salad

Illinois: Almond crescents

Indiana: Cheese ball

Iowa: Iowa Hawkeyes Black and Gold Salsa

Kansas: Strawberry poke cake

Kentucky: Honey bun cake

Louisiana: Bread pudding with bourbon sauce

Massachusetts: Mom’s spinach cheese squares

Maine: Easy peanut butter frosting

Maryland: Roasted sweet potato pie

Michigan: Cheesy potatoes

Minnesota: Rosettes

Mississippi: No-bake lemon icebox pie

Missouri: Cake mix gooey butter cookies

Montana: Banana bread

Nebraska: Peanut butter-chocolate cookies

Nevada: Chocoflan

New Hampshire: Easy Whoopie Pies

New Jersey: Chicken orzo soup

New Mexico: Easy pineapple upside-down cake

New York: Ice cream cone cakes

North Carolina: Pineapple lime punch

North Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes

Ohio: Buckeye delights

Oklahoma: Classic Texas sheet cake

Oregon: Hot buttered rum

Pennsylvania: Apple dumplings

Rhode Island: Italian Christmas cookies

South Carolina: Catfish stew

South Dakota: Ham and scalloped potatoes

Tennessee: Turkey sausage cheese balls

Texas: Hot and Spicy Chex party mix

Utah: Raspberry pretzel salad

Vermont: Best apple crisp

Virginia: Gingerbread with lemon sauce and whipped cream

Washington: Gingerbread pancakes

West Virginia: Original Chex Party Mix

Wisconsin: Peanut squares

Wyoming: Two-ingredient pineapple angel food cake

Washington, D.C.: Southern baked macaroni and cheese