We’re in the midst of the summer season—warm days, cool nights, and a wide range of fun activities to do outside. Given the circumstances created by recent global events, you might not be able to indulge in some of your favorite summertime traditions. That doesn’t mean you have to spend the season inside doing nothing. Below are three of the best ways to spend a warm summer day in South Florida.

Go for a Hike

South Florida is home to some truly beautiful hiking trails. If you want to spend the day surrounded by nature and wildlife, there’s no better way to do it than by going for a hike. Some of the best areas to go hiking in the South Florida area include Apoxee Trail and Everglades National Park. You can do this on your own or with friends and family, but make sure to take the proper safety precautions when planning a solo hike.

Plan a Road Trip

There are plenty of incredibly gorgeous scenic routes all over Florida, all of which can take you to equally gorgeous locations. If you want to enjoy the warm summer weather, hop in the car, hit the road, and find some bucket list destinations. Maybe you want to visit a historical landmark such as the Bok Tower Gardens, or maybe you’d like to stop by a restaurant a friend once recommended. Whatever the reason for your road trip, it’ll be worth it once you hit the highway, roll down the windows, and bask in the Florida sun.

Take a Boat Ride

There’s no better way to spend a warm summer day than out on the cool water. If you don’t own a boat, don’t worry. You can easily rent a boat for yourself or a small group to take out onto the water for the day. Whether you want to swim, go tubing, or simply have some drinks on the deck, taking a boat ride is one of the most refreshing ways to spend a summer day.

These are some of the best ways to spend a warm summer day with your friends and family. Some activities might be different this year, thanks to COVID-19, but the ability to safely make the most out of the warm summer weather is still there. From historical locations to hiking trails, South Florida is filled to the brim with fun outdoor activities to indulge in.