Summertime is almost here, but it can be hard for 2 out of 5 Americans living with obesity. While trimming the extra pounds won’t be easy, there are tried and true methods for losing weight (and bulking up).

Here are some of the best ways to slim down for summer:

Cut Your Portions in Half

So, unless you have a major change of heart or appetite, it is unlikely you will wake up one morning, decide to eat healthier, and stick with it long past lunch. So, instead of rewriting your menu completely and only sticking with it for a few frustrating hours, try cutting your portions in half.

Then, incorporate healthier options, such as salads, nuts, and eggs, into your food choices for the other half of the meal. (If you even need to.) This way, you can have what you like while still making a small change toward a healthier you.

Drink More Water

The advice to drink more water is everywhere, but there is a reason: Your body needs to remain hydrated if you want to look and feel your best. Hydration is essential for flushing toxins out of your body, helping your muscles repair themselves, and ensuring the nutrients you take in are getting where they need to go.

Specifically, drinking two cups of water before each meal helps you lose more weight. Why is that? In addition to helping everything move smoothly, drinking water before a meal fills your body up, so you eat less.

Eat Breakfast Every Day

The most important meal of the day is breakfast because, like water, it helps get everything moving. If you wait until you’re starving, you will overeat. So, by grabbing a quick and healthy breakfast after your two cups of water, you will stave off ravishing hunger and, thus, bad food choices.

Additionally, eating breakfast daily shows a consistent improvement in weight management. So, once you get that beach body, if you continue to eat breakfast, you should easily maintain your preferred weight.

Focus on Your Sleep

Believe it or not, sleep is an essential component of weight gain and loss. Sleep plays a pivotal role in many aspects of your overall health. Therefore, it is important to get a good night’s sleep every night.

Easier said than done, right? Of course.

However, the good news is that there are ways to help aid your sleep by amending your nighttime rituals and habits.

Focus on Full-Body Workouts

Everyone has that area you no longer wish to see when you look in the mirror, but focusing on one portion of your body during workouts is doing yourself a disservice both health-wise and aesthetically.

Of course, any workout is better than no workout, but you want to be proportionate in your strength and abilities. Overworking one area of your body can cause unnecessary pain and stress to that area.

So, instead of focusing exclusively on the area you want to slim down, get in the habit of conducting a well-rounded, full-body workout that helps you lean on your strengths to help improve your weaknesses.

Give an Assist to Your Workout Routine

There are ways to make your workout routine more bearable and, eventually, even enjoyable. Eating right and maintaining a workout schedule are traditional ways to keep yourself on the right track. Yet, another tried and true method to help cool the pain and frustration of a workout routine is using CBD gummies for muscle recovery. By helping your muscles recover, you will experience less pain and better results from your workout.

So, even if you start slow and focus on one of these featured ways, you will be making great strides toward slimming down for summer.