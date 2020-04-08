Now isn’t the best time for traveling in the United States, which means that any plans you had for excursions both inside and outside of Florida are probably on hold. Don’t worry, the time to embrace the people and places around you will return. In the meantime, you have the perfect opportunity to consider the best ways to plan your next big road trip. That way, you’ll be ready to hop in your car and take off when things settle down.

Make an Item Checklist At Least One Week in Advance

Don’t wait until the night before to make a checklist of what you need to bring. At the very least, have a checklist prepared one week in advance. That should give you ample time to make any necessary adjustments, like buying supplies you don’t already have or replacing supplies you can’t find. Additionally, you should think about where you’re going—not where you are—when putting this list together. The supplies you may need here in Florida can differ greatly depending on the state you’re going to. Consider the climate and the specific geography of the location you’re visiting.

Consider Safety When Planning Destinations

When planning your trip, you need to think about safety even more than having fun. For instance, if you’re taking a trip to one of Spartanburg, South Carolina’s several historical landmarks, keep an eye on how far you are from help. If you get a flat tire in Spartanburg, you should make sure you’re near Spartanburg’s local tire shop. Likewise, keep an eye out for how far you are from places like hospitals or gas stations.

Plan Fun Stops Along the Way

When planning your road trip from South Florida, you should consider more than just the destination. The journey can be just as memorable as the destination if you choose the right route and plan pitstops in some of Florida’s beautiful neighboring states. Whether you stop by Nikolai’s Roof in Atlanta, Georgia, or South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach, your pitstops should improve your trip, not hinder it.

Now that you know the best ways to plan your next big road trip, you can form the perfect travel itinerary. Your trip maybe later this year or sometime next year, but whenever it arrives, you’ll be ready to embark on a well-deserved journey.