Best sport events in US if you are traveling

The US is the number one destination for sports traveling. What is “sports traveling”, you may ask? Running or biking along Route 66, the first way for motorbike according to Britannica? Skiing in Ogden, Utah? Ice skating in Central Park in winter? Playing golf in Oregon, renowned for having over 200 public golf courses of internationally recognized quality?

Yes, that and much more represent a sports trip, although if you are more of an observer than a participant, hundreds of world-class events may also be of interest to you.

The best sporting events

Hundreds of leagues in the United States transcend sports, and they are true spectacles in which even the less enthusiastic in sports can enjoy the game.

Here are a few examples:

Let’s start with American soccer: Football is a native sport derived from English soccer and rugby and dates back to the late 19th century, when Walter Camp created his own rules that differed from rugby, such as allowing forward passes. Camp instituted the first college leagues, with a great rivalry between national teams.

Today, this league comprises 32 teams from across the nation and is one of the most lucrative in the world. Everyone is familiar with the Super Bowl, which pits the league champions against each other at the end of each season, and is nothing less than the most-watched sporting event in the United States.

If you are looking forward to a sporting spectacle of the first magnitude, it is crystal clear you should focus on the Super Bowl. However, if your trip does not coincide with this event, you can still watch any football game throughout the United States. Who knows? You might even show up on the famous giant screen. If so, don’t hesitate and kiss your partner. Millions of people will be watching.

Another 100% American sport is baseball, a national sport and almost a symbol in the United States. Furthermore, it is a spectacle for the masses and the spectators live it with a kindled passion. For Europeans, it may be a somewhat strange game, but most likely, they will end up liking it even more if accompanied by a few beers and some hot dogs.

Other shows of great interest are motorsports such as NASCAR, one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. Originating in small rural towns in the southeastern United States, these auto races are held more than 90 times each year and incorporate a variety of exhibits ranging from race cars to huge trucks and tractors. Their fans fill huge, high-capacity racetracks holding competitions across the nation from February through August each year.

Open sporting events

If you are an active sportsman, the United States also offers attractive events. For example, world-class races such as the New York or the Boston Marathon.

The first is undoubtedly one of the best-known world and most famous races. It has been held since 1970 on the first Sunday of November and has more than 40,000 athletes participating. It is considered a tough racing course, but it covers all over the city, from Staten Island to Central Park, until the finish line at Tavern on the Green. New York has become one of the most important cities for sports lovers and, overall, for soccer fans, according to South Florida Reporter.

To register, you will be asked to enter your personal information (you must be over 18 years old) and you will be entered into a raffle. However, the truth is that it is not easy to get it, but who knows? Luck might be on your side.

In the case of Boston, the marathon is even older. “The marathon of the marathoners” has been held since 1897; nowadays, over 30,000 runners participate. It is the only marathon in the world to be run on a Monday (the third of April, a holiday in Massachusetts).

Among its many historical facts, it is worth mentioning the event that occurred with Kathrine Switzer in 1967, when she was almost forcibly removed from the competition because she was a woman or the fact that it was the first marathon to officially recognize the wheelchair category.