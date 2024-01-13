The Best Restaurants on Anna Maria Island

The “Notes” below each restaurant are our impressions as we visited the area or dined there. The list is in random order not denoting any preference.

The Ugly Grouper is known for its casual, laid-back atmosphere and is a favorite spot for locals and visitors alike. The restaurant offers a diverse menu with a focus on seafood, including grouper – Florida’s local fish. In addition to seafood, you can find a variety of dishes, from burgers and sandwiches to salads and appetizers.

One of the highlights of The Ugly Grouper is its waterfront location, providing patrons with beautiful views of the water while enjoying their meals. The outdoor seating area is often favored, allowing guests to soak in the Florida sunshine and enjoy a relaxed dining experience.

Live music and entertainment are also common at The Ugly Grouper, contributing to the vibrant and lively ambiance. Locals say this is one of the best places to eat on Anna Maria Island.

Notes: Casual, beachfront, fun

Beach Bistro is known for its fine dining experience, exquisite cuisine, and stunning Gulf-front location. The restaurant is celebrated for its commitment to high-quality ingredients, creative culinary techniques, and an extensive wine list. It offers a menu that showcases a blend of contemporary American and Gulf Coast cuisine, often featuring fresh seafood.

One of the unique aspects of Beach Bistro is its beachfront setting, allowing diners to enjoy picturesque views of the Gulf of Mexico. The elegant yet relaxed atmosphere, combined with attentive service, makes it a popular choice for special occasions or for those looking for a memorable dining experience.

Due to its popularity and reputation, reservations are often recommended, especially during peak seasons. If you ask Google for “seafood restaurants near me”, Beach Bistro is one of the top seafood restaurants on Anna Maria Island.

Notes: Upscale, romantic, waterfront

Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus is known for offering authentic German cuisine in a cozy and welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant’s menu typically includes a variety of traditional German dishes, with a focus on specialties like schnitzels, bratwurst, sauerbraten, and other classic German fare. The ambiance often reflects a warm and charming European feel.

One of the highlights of the restaurant is its commitment to providing an authentic dining experience, including using quality ingredients and preparing dishes with attention to traditional German recipes.

The menu may also feature a selection of German beers and wines to complement the culinary offerings. The Schnitzelhaus is one of several ethnic restaurants on Anna Maria Island.

Notes: Authentic, Bar, evening dining

Ginny’s and Jane E’s is a popular cafe and boutique located on Anna Maria Island in Florida.

Ginny’s and Jane E’s is known for its eclectic and charming atmosphere, offering a unique blend of cafe dining and boutique shopping. The cafe serves breakfast and lunch, and its menu often features a variety of delicious items, including fresh baked goods, sandwiches, salads, and coffee. Visitors often appreciate the cozy and beachy ambiance, making it a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike.

One distinctive feature of Ginny’s and Jane E’s is its combination of a cafe and boutique. While enjoying a meal or a cup of coffee, patrons can also explore the boutique area, which typically offers a curated selection of gifts, home decor, and beach-inspired items. One of the popular breakfast restaurants on Anna Maria Island.

Notes: Beachy feel, lunch & breakfast