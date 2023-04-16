If you’re currently renting a property in Florida, you may be wondering if your belongings are protected in the event of a natural disaster or other unexpected events. Renters insurance works to cover your personal property from losses such as theft, fire and other perils, making it a beneficial policy for Florida renters to obtain.

To help renters in the Sunshine State find the best coverage for their needs, Bankrate compared dozens of insurance carriers and determined the best Florida renters insurance companies based on coverage, customer satisfaction and financial strength.

The best renters insurance companies in Florida

Despite the Florida homeowners insurance crisis, a number of the best renters insurance companies in Florida are still available. To help you find the best Florida renters insurance for your needs, consider the attributes of the companies included in the list below. Bankrate has analyzed dozens of Florida renters insurance companies, comparing third-party agency rankings for customer satisfaction from J.D Power and financial strength from AM Best, coverage options, discounts and average annual rates, which may help you make an informed decision on the best renters insurance in Florida.

Company Best for J.D. Power score AM Best Allstate Retirees 837/1,000 A++ (Superior) Farmers Basic coverage 831/1,000 A (Excellent) Lemonade Digital insurance experience 853/1,000 Not rated Liberty Mutual Discounts 834/1,000 A (Excellent) State Farm Optional coverage 836/1,000 A++ (Superior) The Hartford Claims satisfaction 846/1,000 A+ (Superior) Travelers Valuables coverage 801/1,000 A++ (Superior)

Allstate

Best for: Retired renters

Allstate offers standard coverage in its renter’s insurance policies, with the option to add replacement cost for the contents portion of the policy for an additional fee. Although Allstate only has a few renter’s discounts (for multi-policy and setting up automatic payments), retirees over 55 may be privy to an additional discount. Retirees can save up to 25 percent on premiums by insuring their belongings with Allstate.

Perks Drawbacks Optional replacement cost on contents Below-average J.D. Power score Retirees could save up to 25% on premiums Few discounts “Superior” financial strength rating

Standout features:

55 and retired discount

Choose ACV or RCV on contents replacement coverage

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

Farmers

Best for: Basic coverage

If you’re looking for standard renters coverage, Farmers may be the right choice for your Florida renters insurance needs. Farmers offer renters the option to include replacement costs on belongings and identity theft protection. You could get a discount for purchasing multiple policies, not smoking and having a fire alarm or security system installed in your rental. Farmers also ranks second in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study, which quantifies its commitment to ensuring a positive claims experience.

Perks Drawbacks High-ranking claims satisfaction process Few discounts Non-smokers get cheaper rates AM Best rating not as strong as other insurers

Standout features:

Replacement cost on belongings

Identity theft coverage

Learn more: Farmers Insurance review

Lemonade

Best for: Digital insurance experience

Renters may be able to purchase Lemonade renters insurance for as little as $5 per month, which is cheap for a non-bundled policy. If you aren’t also aiming to insure your vehicle with the company, Lemonade could have the cheapest Florida renters insurance premiums of the carriers listed. In addition, Lemonade is completely online-based, which offers a total modern digital experience for those who don’t require an agent to help with purchasing and managing a policy. Those interested in Lemonade could get coverage in as quick as 90 seconds, which may be appealing to renters who need a policy on short notice.

Perks Drawbacks Get coverage in as little as 90 seconds No agents available for policy questions or support Cheap rates for non-bundled policy Dog breed restrictions may apply Digital insurance experience

Standout features:

Fast and easy claims process

Website or app available for all policy needs

Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review

Liberty Mutual

Best for: Discounts

Besides basic coverage, Liberty Mutual offers optional add-ons for jewelry coverage, personal property replacement cost and earthquake damage. Liberty Mutual also has stackable discounts to help Florida renters save even more on insurance costs. Discounts include those for being claims-free, having more than one policy, buying online and setting up automatic payments, among others.

Perks Drawbacks Various discounts for renters Not as strong of an AM Best financial strength rating Blanket jewelry protection doesn’t require an appraisal or deductible Below-average J.D. Power score No depreciation on belongings when you upgrade to replacement cost coverage

Standout features:

Blanket jewelry coverage

Earthquake coverage

Learn more: Liberty Mutual Insurance review

State Farm

Best for: Optional coverage

State Farm stands out among Florida insurers for optional coverage. Florida renters can personalize their renters’ insurance coverage with optional protections, such as identity restoration, earthquake coverage, incidental business liability and additional business property. Business owners who rent in Florida may find State Farm meets their needs the most for both personal and business coverage under one policy. Another perk from State Farm is that policies typically have no breed restrictions on dogs.

Perks Drawbacks Numerous coverage personalization options May be expensive No breed restrictions Limited discounts “Superior” financial strength rating from AM Best

Standout features:

No dog breed restrictions

Business add-on coverages

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

The Hartford

Best for: Claims satisfaction

The Hartford offers standard renters insurance coverage, including replacement cost on contents at no additional charge. If you’re looking for a carrier with a great claims process and customer experience, The Hartford ranked above average in the J.D. Power Home Insurance Study and tied with Amica for first place in the 2022 J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study, earning 886 out of 1,000 points. However, The Hartford only offers two discounts: one for bundling home and auto and one for having 24-hour monitored security, like a gated community or uniformed guard protection. Additionally, The Hartford is only available to AARP members.

Perks Drawbacks Top property claims satisfaction score from J.D. Power Only two discounts Replacement cost built-in Eligibility limited to AARP members

Standout features:

Tied for first place in J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction

Replacement cost on contents

Learn more: The Hartford Insurance Review

Travelers

Best for: Valuables coverage

Florida renters with valuable items, like jewelry, musical instruments, computers and fine arts, may want to consider Travelers for a renters insurance quote. Travelers doesn’t require an appraisal or listing of individual items for coverage. Instead, you provide a dollar amount of coverage for your valuables and Travelers will include the coverage on your policy for an additional cost, depending on the amount of coverage. Travelers offers a few discounts on renters insurance, including multi-policy, claims free and protective devices.

Perks Drawbacks No appraisal or lists are required for valuables add-on coverage Few discounts Can upgrade contents to replacement cost coverage Below-average J.D. Power study scores “Superior” financial strength rating from AM Best

Standout features:

Contents replacement cost

Valuable items

Learn more: Travelers Insurance review

Average cost of renters insurance in Florida

Each provider weighs rating factors differently when determining premiums, but on average, the cost of Florida renters insurance is $180 per year, or just about $15 per month, according to the Insurance Information Institute’s estimates. This is only $5 more than the national average cost of renters insurance at $174 per year. However, Florida ranks first in the nation for having the highest percentage of renters who spend more than 30 percent of their annual income on renters insurance.

Florida’s coastal location likely plays a large part in its higher-than-average renters insurance costs. Compared to central states like Iowa or Illinois, hurricane damage is not only common but tends to be more devastating in the Sunshine State.

To date, Hurricane Michael was the strongest hurricane to make landfall within the state. As a Category five hurricane, it totaled about $25 billion in damage for the U.S. and $6.6 billion in insured damage. While preventing damage from weather-related occurrences is largely out of your control, purchasing renters insurance can help mitigate the financial burden you might face if a devastating covered loss destroys valuable belongings.