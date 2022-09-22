Best Outdoor Lighting Options for Style and Safety

It’s that time of year again when the days are getting shorter, and the nights are getting longer. That means it’s time to start thinking about your outdoor lighting. Not only do you want your home to look its best during the holiday season, but you also want to make sure it’s safe for both your family and visitors. But with so many different options available, how do you know which ones are right for you?

Here are a few things to consider when choosing the best outdoor lighting for your home:

Functionality

First you need to think about what you want your outdoor lighting to achieve. Do you want it to provide safety and security around your home? Or are you looking for something that will simply accentuate your home’s exterior and add a bit of holiday cheer?

Aesthetics

Of course, you also want your outdoor lighting to look good. After all, it is an extension of your home’s style. Do you prefer a more traditional look, or are you going for something more modern? The aesthetics of your outdoor lighting should complement the overall look of your home.

Efficiency

Nowadays, energy efficiency is an important consideration for any type of lighting. When it comes to outdoor lighting, you’ll want to look for light bulbs that are LED or CFL (compact fluorescent). These types of light bulbs use less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs, and they’ll last much longer too.

Durability

Outdoor lighting needs to be able to withstand the elements, so it’s important to choose fixtures and light bulbs that are made for outdoor use. Look for fixtures that are made of weather-resistant materials, such as aluminum or stainless steel. And be sure to choose light bulbs that are designed for outdoor use as well, such as those that are marked “damp rated.”

Cost

Finally, you’ll need to consider your budget when choosing outdoor lighting. There are a wide range of options available, from simple string lights to more elaborate landscape lighting. Figure out how much you’re willing to spend, and then find lighting that fits within your budget.

With these things in mind, you can now choose the best outdoor lighting for your home. Well, you’re lucky because we’ve gone ahead and done the shopping for you.

Here are some of our top picks for both style and safety:

String Lights

String lights are a classic choice for outdoor lighting, and they’re perfect for adding a bit of festive cheer to your home. But they’re not just for Christmas anymore! You can find string lights in a variety of colors and styles, so you can use them to decorate for any season or holiday. Plus, they’re relatively inexpensive and easy to install.

Path Lights

If you’re looking for outdoor lighting that provides safety and security around your home, then path lights are a great option. They’ll help light the way for both your family and visitors and they can also add a bit of style to your landscaping. Look for path lights that are made of weather-resistant materials, such as aluminum or stainless steel. And be sure to choose LED bulbs to get the most efficiency out of your path lights.

Flood Lights

Flood lights are a great way to add security to your home, as they can help deter burglars and trespassers. But they can also be used to highlight certain features of your home’s exterior, such as a beautiful garden or a set of steps. Just be sure to point the flood lights away from your neighbor’s windows to avoid any potential light pollution.

ost Lights

Post lights are a classic choice for outdoor lighting, and they come in a wide range of styles to fit any home’s exterior. From traditional to modern, you can find post lights to complement the look of your home. Plus, they’re a great way to add light to walkways and other areas around your property. Just be sure to choose LED bulbs for the most efficiency.

Landscape Lighting

If you’re looking to add a bit of drama to your home’s exterior, then landscape lighting is a great option. It can help highlight certain features of your landscaping, and it can also create a warm and inviting atmosphere around your property. There are a variety of landscape lighting options available, so be sure to do your research to find the best one for your needs.

Now that you know what to look for in outdoor lighting, it’s time to start shopping! Be sure to check out our top picks for the best string lights, path lights, flood lights, post lights, and landscape lighting. And don’t forget to choose LED bulbs for the most efficiency.

If you’re in need of some professional help, you might want to contact Blingle! in Southwest Florida. They offer a wide range of services, including outdoor lighting design and installation.