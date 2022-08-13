Best Outdoor Activities To Do Before Summer Ends

The end of summer is on the horizon, which means you’re losing the opportunity for some fun and exciting outdoor activities. If you’re looking to squeeze as much out of the last days of summer as possible, make sure you check these adventures off your list!

Take a Camping Trip

There’s perhaps no better way to experience the great outdoors than by fully immersing yourself in it with a camping trip! If you love to get closer to nature, look for nearby state or national parks and camping sites for your chance to connect with the outdoors before the summer ends.

Take the whole family, some close friends, or go by yourself to enjoy some solace in nature. Spend your time hiking, stargazing, and swapping stories around the campfire; we’re sure it’ll be the highlight of your summer!

Go Fishing

Have you caught your next trophy fish to hang on your wall this summer? If not, there’s no time to lose! Whether you’re an expert or casual angler, fishing is one of the best ways to enjoy the warm days of summer.

If you’ve never done it before, consider going fly fishing! Luckily for local residents, Florida is home to some of the best fly fishing spots in the country. You can catch fish like:

Tarpon

Snook

Redfish

Black bass

Sunfish

Have a Beach Day

What says summer more than a day of sand, surf, and sun? Nothing, if you ask us! If you live in Florida and haven’t taken a day to relax and enjoy one of the state’s pristine beaches this summer, what are you waiting for?

There’s no shortage of beaches to try on the Gulf or Atlantic coast. Pack a picnic, bring an umbrella and some games, and enjoy one of the best parts of the summer season!

Go On Kayaking Excursion

While at the beach, see if there are some kayak rentals nearby that you can take out for a stroll on the water. You can find kayak rentals near practically any body of water—whether it’s the beach or a local river or lake.

Kayaking is an excellent way to spend time outdoors, enjoy the summer weather, get some exercise, and have fun with friends and family! You can go at your own pace or sign up for a guided tour to get an expert look at the local area.

Catch an Outdoor Show

Summer isn’t just about fun in the sun—it’s also about enjoying those beautiful warm nights! Before the summer ends, one of the best outdoor activities you don’t want to miss out on is catching a live outdoor concert or show.

Check local stages and event spaces in your area—no matter where you live, there’s bound to be an outdoor music concert, play, or some other performance to check out on a lovely summer night!