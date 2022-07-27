Best NFT Games – An Ideal Way to Play and Earn

Top NFT Games to Play

If you’ve been following the trends, you’ll know about the NFT craze. That said, you might be intrigued by what you’ve heard and want to try out these games for yourself. On the other hand, you might be an investor who has an interest in gaming.

Whichever category you fall into, know that there are several types on the internet that you can try. More releases are entering the market every month, giving you more diverse options.

If you don’t know which NFT games to play, don’t worry. This article explains how they work and which ones to look out for.

How NFT Games Work

NFT games combine classic gaming design with non-traditional gameplay mechanisms. Even the rules and player interactions of these games are based on Non-Fungible Tokens(NFTs). For instance, when you find NFTs while playing the game, you are able to trade them with other players.

There are also Play-to-earn NFT games where players can earn money by playing. You are rewarded with tokens; the more time you spend playing, the more tokens you make. However, you might have to invest before you can start earning from most of these games.

Best NFT Games to Play

NFT games come in different genres, so choosing one might be challenging. We have made it easier by selecting the most exciting titles.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity has millions of daily active players, making it one of the most popular NFT games. Players can gain AXS tokens by participating in this game, which can then be used to play.

To begin, players purchase three Axies, which are digital pets you raise to produce more generations of the creatures. Each Axie has a genetic imprint on its offspring; therefore, its generations inherit its traits, including strengths and weaknesses.

You also attempt to breed Axies with distinct characteristics to sell them for reasonable prices on the Ethereum NFT marketplaces.

Gods Unchained

One play-to-earn game that uses trade cards is God’s Unchained. Players in this free-to-play game are free to sell, trade, and use their cards as they see fit. The game gives new players140 free cards to help them learn how to play.

Each card is unique and differentiated by its rarity, God, tribe, mana cost, and set. Using some cards, you can summon monsters, heal people, and draw extra cards.

Collecting more cards is possible through PVP game victories or purchasing cards from other players. The game’s goal is to outsmart your opponents by creating decks that can counter various strategies.

Splinterlands

Splinterlands is an NFT card game with similar mechanics to Gods Unchained, letting players earn money while playing. The difference is that you must purchase your card set to begin playing.

Every card’s stats, experience, ability, rarity, mana cost, and level differ. You can get cards that let you heal yourself, deal double damage, slow down, and more.

Sorare

Sorare, a fantasy football card game, is the ideal NFT game for football fans. It allows players to form their teams and devise their strategies. Using trading cards depicting professional football players, players can compete against each other in weekly tournaments. Like in fantasy football, your points are based on the real-world events and performances of the players in your deck.

Parallel

The Parallel is a metaverse that enables players to get together and create a world of limitless options, making it one of the best social NFT games. Runes are the foundation and are crucial to creating Paragons, a key NFT game element.

The Rune Hunter Series is the first of several games within a game in The Parallel. Three different games are included in this series to introduce the play-to-earn and narrative of the metaverse.