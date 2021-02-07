Best Meatloaf Recipe (Video Recipe)

This easy Meatloaf Recipe is our family’s favorite dinner meal because it is packed with delicious flavors. The best part is that it’s simple to make, cheap, and can feed a larger crowd. Simply, assemble the meatloaf, put it in the pan, and let the oven do all the work. As a result, you will be rewarded with the most amazing, tender, and juicy meal.

Classic meatloaf should not be hard to make. And this is exactly what we will present in this recipe. It requires affordable ingredients, such as ground beef, bread crumbs, onions, and parsley. And to finish it off perfectly, top the dish with the most amazing caramelized shiny glaze.

What is the secret to the best meatloaf recipe?

We have made a variety of meatloaf recipes and with certainty would say that using leaner ground beef is part of the secret. Many people think that the opposite is true. But our experience tells us otherwise.

The main problem in using high-fat ground beef is that once cooked, it makes a greasy mess. Also, since you will be mixing the lean beef with milk, egg, ketchup, and onion, it will help the meatloaf to be kept juicy and moist. More importantly, it will keep the shape intact, and give the dish the perfect look.

Similarly, it is crucial not to overmix it, as it might result in tough and rubbery meat.

How to make the perfect meatloaf glaze?

The glaze is just as important as the meat itself. Therefore, you want to make sure you have the right glaze to top the meatloaf. Our great glaze for meatloaf has the right balance. It is not too sweet and not too tart. Half is spread over the meat before baking, and the other half is added on during baking. This gives the meal a classic, and homemade taste.

We use a mixture of ketchup, tomato paste, chili sauce, a hint of light brown sugar, and some cider vinegar. This simple yet delicious sauce truly compliments the dish completely. It has a perfect balance and gives the meal a rich and flavorful taste. Don’t skip it!

How to make meatloaf from scratch?

This is a simple classic dish that should be ready in no time. For a quick reference, please watch the recipe video attached. But the general steps are as follows:

In a large bowl add 90% lean ground beef. Then, add dried Italian bread crumbs and some diced onion. Add dried parsley, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Next, add milk, an egg. The ketchup-based sauce will be used to spread over the loaf before baking, and also during baking.

This recipe is very easy to make. However, it is important to note a few crucial steps to ensure the perfect dish.