Best Holiday Gifts For Those Over 50

The holidays are upon us once again and while it’s generally easy to find gifts for the kids, tweens, teens, and young adults in our lives, finding great ideas for those over 50 can be a little tricky at times. Whether they’re family, friends, or coworkers, we’re breaking down some of the best gift ideas for those that can be a little more difficult to shop for.

Gifts for Couples over 50

Things are different this year, to say the least, and with many hunkering down for the holidays and winter months ahead, there’s a couple of gifts you may want to consider for the couples in your life.

A Ring Doorbell will run you less than $100 and its easy installation and home monitoring abilities can bring them much-needed peace of mind. Porch pirates are notorious this time of year and with added security in place, they’ll be able to see who is at the door anytime.

For a less expensive yet gift that can keep giving for years to come, you should definitely consider some good trivia board games. Game night can be a blast whether the couple is home alone or entertaining friends and giving them classics like Chess, Monopoly, Aggravation, and Yahtzee can prove hours upon hours of entertainment and memories.

For the Women on Your List

Of course, if she has certain things she loves, collects, or has mentioned, you should try going with something along those lines. However, you’re also likely to bring a smile to her face with any of the following.

Wax & Oil Aromatherapy Candles – candles can help her relax after a long day with scents like vanilla, lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus, and much more.

Wine Basket – those that enjoy wine will definitely appreciate a basket with a nice bottle and a variety of cheeses and dark chocolates.

Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat – who wouldn’t be thrilled with a nice, warm foot massage to end their evenings these days?

And for the Men

Forget about ties and socks, the men over 50 on your list have plenty of both, with some probably still in the gift wrap from last year. If you’re looking for a great gift for Dad or Grandpa, consider getting them a membership to a Grill Masters Club or GrandBox for a gift that keeps on giving for an entire year.

Deep tissue massage guns are sure to be a pleasure and of course, with many guys over 50, you just can’t go wrong with a good joke book or handheld game.

The Old Reliable

If all else fails and nothing above strikes you as being the perfect gift for those on your list over 50, you can always resort to gift cards. While they may seem impersonal to some gift-givers, they can actually be some of the most treasured presents they receive this year.

With so many of us trying to stretch every dollar as far as we can, gift cards to their local grocery store or pharmacy can be invaluable. If you really want to go a little further, get one from a nicer restaurant that they normally wouldn’t treat themselves to.