Best Game Apps for iPhone and Android

Today there are seemingly endless gaming apps for both Android and iOS devices. Are you looking for something new to try amid all the choices? Be sure to check out these iOS and Android apps that offer some of the best mobile gaming available today.

Game of Thrones

HBO and Telltale Games have created a mobile game based on the popular award-winning show. Taking place between Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, this game consists of a series of six episodic games in which your family is caught between the warring kingdoms of Westeros. Voices are done by the actual actors from the series. Rated M for mature, this game features stunning graphics and is available free for download in the Google Play store. Some features of the game do have a nominal fee.

Bingo

The game of bingo has been loved by players of all ages for centuries. Now it’s possible to take the game along with you on your smartphone. There are a number of self-contained and casino-sponsored bingo apps regardless of the kind of device you are on. Most available bingo apps are free. Users can play online bingo games as they would at their local bingo games against others for substantial cash prizes. The beauty of playing bingo on a device is that you can do it anytime and anywhere!

Words With Friends

This game is perfect for those who love word games and crosswords. Words With Friends is a free download. Regular play can help to effortlessly expand your spelling and language skills. Other languages such as French, German, Italian and Portuguese so that you can learn a new language while you play. You can play the game alone or with your friends.

Choices: The Stories You Play

For decades, people have loved to play games in which they choose their own adventure.’ This game, made for both Android and iOS devices allows players to customize the main character with a wide variety of experiences to play with from an expansive library of experiences that are regularly updated.

Super Mario Run

This game featuring the popular gaming character, Mario, is a top download and Editor’s Choice! Run, jump and rescue the princess. You control Mario by tapping the screen and making him run forward. There are a number of courses for Mario to run, and some are available for free. Additional courses can be purchased in-game if you wish.

Need for Speed: No Limits

This is one of the most popular racing games for both adults and kids. If you love driving games that also have a good storyline, the Need for Speed by Electronic Arts is an exciting gaming adventure. Players can choose from a variety of different courses, vehicles, and storylines. This game is available at both the Google Play and Apple Stores.

The Sims Mobile

The Sims game that you used to love when you were a kid is still one of the most downloaded games for your smartphone today. Players can create Sims characters, build their homes, decorate them and outfit their neighborhoods. Players can also interact with other players within the Sims-verse. Players can create situations where their Sim hosts or attends parties with other Sims to earn points and rewards. Some features may require small in-app purchases. There is just no end to the variety and fun you can have to play the Sims!