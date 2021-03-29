Best Free Slot Games to Play in 2021

As gambling historians love to tell you, when the game of roulette was invented back in the early 1800s it caused such a huge gambling rush that super casinos very quickly sprung up across Central Europe. People loved the game so much that authorities ended up intervening to outlaw gambling in most places, worried by the insane popularity. Well, although roulette was popular, it has nothing on the effect that slot gambling has had over the 20th and 21st centuries.

This is a great example of how casino gambling has gradually come to be more and more accepted by global authorities – the governments of the 19th century would be terrified of slots if they saw how popular they were! These days a firm set of regulations and legislation protects gamblers, and it is also the reason behind things like free slot games. You might not think it, but free slot games can actually be a whole lot of fun, not to mention informative. Keep reading for the best free slots no deposit games to play in 2021.

A history of free slot games

Hard-core slot gamblers who love tempting fate with their cash almost definitely won’t have a lot to say about free slot games, but the funny thing is that these things actually have quite a long and interesting history. You see, when Charles D. Fey first created his famous Liberty Bell slot machine gambling was still illegal, and it, therefore, took a very long time before it could be truly commercialized.

But this is where free slot games come in, and also where the concept of fruit machines was created too. To get around the gambling laws engineers would make slot machines in the same vein as the Liberty Bell that were free to play, and instead of paying out money, they would pay out fruit sweets. Learn something new every day!

Some reasons why people like playing free slot games

Devoted gamblers will probably find it hard to see why they would play free slot games when there is such an abundance of paid slots out there, but there are actually a lot of reasons. Here are a few:

Protect your bankroll: Sometimes it’s just nice to take a break from spending real money on slots, especially if you are on a losing streak. It’ll do wonders for your bankroll too!

Study slot bonus rounds: Many slot pros end up playing free slot games in order to get to grips with bonus rounds, and make sure they make the most of them when playing with real money.

Great for learning: Free slot games are great for beginners just starting out because they give a risk-free chance to learn the basics.

Old and new free slot games to play in 2021

Right then, here are some of the best old and new free slot games to play in 2021: