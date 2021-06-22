Best Fourth of July Fishing Destinations for 2021 (Florida)

What better way to celebrate the nation’s birthday than with a little fishing? Like many presidents before you, you’ll get to enjoy a peaceful getaway in nature or practice a little sport and recreation. What’s more, many states schedule their annual free fishing days for the Fourth of July, giving you even more of a reason to get out on the water.

There are countless incredible places where you can cast a line in the US. To make choosing easier, we built this list of the best Fourth of July fishing destinations around both exciting angling and great seasonal activities. If you’re heading out with a crew with varied interests, it’s perfect for you. There’s something for everyone – from fishing to music, food, nature, and relaxation.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Fourth of July celebration without fireworks. There’s a lot to get through so let’s dive in!

Corpus Christi, Texas

Let’s kick things off in Texas. Everything is bigger here, right? That includes both fishing and Fourth of July celebrations! They call Corpus Christi the Gulf Coast Capital – and there’s a good reason for that. It’s home to excellent hotels and resorts, beaches, and kid-friendly attractions including the Texas State Aquarium. In terms of fishing, it’s something of an inshore haven.

You can target Redfish, Speckled Trout, and Flounder in the grass flats and the sheltered waters of Corpus Christi Bay. Or, you may also want to take advantage of Red Snapper season by hopping on an offshore charter. Once you’re back, clean up and head to the bayfront, downtown seawall, or North Beach for “The Mayor’s Big Bang Fireworks Show”!

Destin, Florida

Next on our list of the best Fourth of July fishing destinations is a place better known as the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.” Destin, Florida is home to sugar-white sand beaches, vibrant emerald-green waters, and one of the largest commercial fishing fleets in the United States. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s something here for anglers of all skill levels.

From inshore Gulf fishing in state waters and offshore fishing in federal waters to the sleepy bayous, beautiful lakes and pristine waters of the Choctawhatchee Bay, Destin has earned its reputation. After the sun sets, the Fourth of July celebrations begin! Enjoy spectacular firework displays over the Destin Harbor and the Santa Rosa Sound or head to the 10th Annual Smoke on the Coast BBQ and Fireworks Festival for a tasty meal.

Nelson County, Virginia

There’s more to fishing in Virginia than the Chesapeake Bay. Nelson County offers many angling opportunities that allow you to escape the crowds – without missing out on the action. Bass anglers can head to the Tye and Little Piney Rivers, where they’ll have their shot at both Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass. There’s also Catfish, Bluegill, and Rock Bass on the cards to round out the freshwater offer.

Once you’ve had your fill of fishing, check out Crabtree Falls (the highest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi!) You can also hike sections of the Appalachian trail, or cycle down one of Virginia’s scenic byways. This is a real nature lover’s paradise. July means excellent weather for camping or, if you’re looking for a little R&R, hit the spa at Wintergreen Resort.