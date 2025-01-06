Best Fishing Cities in the US for 2025

Reading Time: 12 minutes

With each new year come fresh angling opportunities and fisheries to explore. And as is, by now, a yearly tradition for us at FishingBooker, we welcome the upcoming season by putting together a list of the best fishing cities in the US. So if you’re searching for your next vacation destination and a place to wet your line, we hope some of our picks inspire you.

We’ve gone coast to coast – and beyond – to select cities where we know the angling is going to be hot. Whether you’re a fly angler or a deep sea thrill-seeker, there’s sure to be a destination on our list that will likely appeal to you.

So when you’re ready, dive into the article with us!

Destin, FL

For most saltwater anglers around the US, Destin really needs no introduction. The quality of fishing this small Floridian city offers is simply legendary. Destin has been an angling hub since its inception in the mid-19th century. And the waters of the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village” remain just as amazingly productive to this day.

Destin’s advantage compared to other destinations on the Gulf Coast is that the waters off its shores get deep fast. So if you’re looking to catch Marlin, Sailfish, Tuna, Wahoo, and other pelagics, you’ll save travel time launching from here. On the way offshore, you’ll also come across plenty of great reef fishing spots. There, you’ll get to reel in tasty Snapper, Grouper, and more.

With all this said, the coastal fishing grounds hold many prizes as well. The Choctawhatchee Bay is home to Redfish, Speckled Trout, Flounder, Sheepshead, and many other inshore favorites. The bite is good throughout the year, and the waters are typically calmer than in the Gulf. So if you’re bringing the family along, fishing the bay is an excellent choice.

While angling is definitely one of the main reasons for folks to come to Destin, the city is fun even on its own. Its beaches are made of soft, white sand, perfect for relaxing, sunbathing, and spending time with friends or loved ones. Meanwhile, you’ll find different shops, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment along the Destin Harbor Boardwalk. For a small city, Destin has a lot going for it.

Galveston, TX

Situated on its namesake island, Galveston is the beating heart of the saltwater fishing scene in Texas. It lies only an hour southeast of Houston, making it a destination of choice both for Lone Star State residents and vacationers who fly in. With a varied mix of entertainment and stellar fishing, Galveston was an easy pick for our list of best fishing cities.

The action begins as soon as you hit the waters. The Galveston Bay and surrounding coastal grounds are home to numerous fish. These include the likes of Redfish, Black Drum, Flounder, Speckled Trout, and Sharks. Like elsewhere along the Gulf Coast, inshore fishing is a year-round endeavor, and there’s always something biting.

Deeper in the Gulf, you’ll encounter Kingfish, along with reefs full of Grouper and Snapper, Cobia, and other delicious fish. Head 30 miles offshore or more, and you’ll get to hunt for Mahi Mahi, Amberjack, Wahoo, and jumbo Red Snapper, all depending on when you visit.

When it comes to other activities, we recommend making your way to the Moody Gardens. It’s an incredibly cool place, with pyramid aquariums housing different types of Sharks. Of course, you can also spend your time relaxing on the beach or at any of the local restaurants. And if you’re into kayaking or bird watching, head on over to Galveston Island State Park.

