The Florida Keys offer a range of family-friendly resorts that cater to different preferences and interests. The Florida Keys are a string of islands over 120 miles long. When planning your Florida family vacation by searching the best family Florida Keys resorts there are many things to consider. Florida Travel Blog is here to help.
Finding an above average resort may not be high on the list of things to do, but remember there may be rainy days or some members of your family may want to do some sightseeing. A resort in Key Largo may not be convenient if you want to visit Key West (and vice versa).
When considering the best family Florida Keys resort for your vacation, it’s important to think about the specific needs and interests of your family members. Consider factors such as the resort’s amenities, proximity to family-friendly attractions, room configurations, available activities, and budget.
Reading reviews and getting recommendations from fellow travelers can also help you make an informed decision. Fortunately, the Florida Keys are loaded with resorts and attractions. See our 133 Mile Markers in the Florida Keys for a complete list.
Our Recommendations for the Best Resorts in the Florida Keys for Families
Planning a Florida family vacation is not easy. We offer the Florida Keys family resorts below based on our experiences over many years. Has our family stayed in all the resorts in the Florida Keys? No, not hardly but we have enjoyed many resorts and the attractions on each island from Key Largo to Key West.
Below are some of the best family Florida Keys resorts in the islands. We also offer our recommendations based on experiences over many years planning vacation in Florida.
Hawks Cay One of the Best!
Florida Travel Blog highly recommends Hawks Cay Resort as one of the top family resorts in the Florida Keys.
This great facility is located at mile marker 61.1 just east of Marathon, Florida. The hotel is halfway between Key Largo and Key West which makes it perfect for sightseeing.
Don’t forget to take the family on the amazing 7-mile bridge.
Why is Hawks Cay One of the Best Family Friendly Resorts in the Florida Keys
The number of amenities at Hawks Cay is lengthy. Our favorite family Florida Keys resort features include:
- Program for children daily
- Dolphin encounter shows on property
- Enclosed water sports area with paddle boards and more
- Nightly entertainment
- Tiki Bar near pool
- Marina and charter fishing captains on property
- Pizza, market and other food operations
- Exceptional waterfront restaurant
- Rooms and waterfront villas available
Check out Hawk’s Cay Resort for your best Florida Keys family resort vacation.
Cheeca Lodge & Spa – One of the Best Resorts in the Florida Keys for Families
Florida Travel Blog recommends the Cheeca Lodge & Spa in Islamorada as one of the top family resorts in the Florida Keys.
This hotel and sprawling resort is located at mile marker 81.5 in Islamorada, Florida. The hotel is not too far from many family friendly attractions in the Florida Keys.
Cheeca Lodge is a famous lodge that has been around for almost 75 years. Well known by fishermen, divers and wedding planners.
Cheeca Lodge is just 20 miles into the Florida Keys. That means you can go anywhere to see the sights. Around Islamorada there is every family’s favorite attraction, Robbie’s, a multi-store ramshackle place where they feed big tarpon by hand at mile marker 77.
A few miles east is John Pennekamp State Park. 74 acres of this park is underwater. This is the perfect place for snorkeling and diving.
What Makes Cheeca Lodge One Of the Top Family Vacation Resorts in Florida
Cheeca Lodge has many things to love. How about a 9-hole golf course and three swimming pools? The longest fishing pier you will see in Islamorada complements the marina if you choose to bring your boat.
Families will want to know about Camp Cheeca. This is a program of daily activities for kids 5-12. The Camp includes water sports to arts & crafts all designed for family fun.
The Cheeca Lodge gets very busy because of their popularity. Reservations are of required a year in advance of your Florida family vacation.
More Options Choosing the Best Family Florida Keys Resorts
We outlined our two best family resorts in the Florida Keys, but if they don’t meet your Florida vacation planning, here are more options.
Both of these articles are posts we have done in the past about resorts. One is a comparison of family resorts throughout the state of Florida.
The second option is our favorite resorts in the Florida Keys. They may not be family oriented in some cases.
Finding family Florida Keys resorts will depend on your needed amenities, budget and availability.
Tips for Choosing the Best Family Florida Keys Resorts
Florida is a big state. We are constantly amazed by people who plan a trip to Disney World and then think they are going a few miles down the road to Key West. That trip is 500 miles long and it takes at least 8 hours driving!
Planning your Florida vacation to the Florida Keys is critical to your family’s enjoyment. Here are some things to consider when planning your Florida Keys vacation –
- Determine your travel dates. Decide when you want to visit the Florida Keys and how long you can stay. The Keys are a great destination any time of the year.
- Choose your Key (island). Consider which island in the Florida Keys you want to stay on based on your interests and preferences. Each island offers a unique experience.
- Research resorts thoroughly. Research the top resorts in your chosen island. Compare their amenities, rates, and reviews. Take note of the ones that stand out to you and align with your preferences.
- Make reservations. Once you’ve chosen the perfect resort, make your reservations well in advance. Consider booking directly with the resort or through a reputable travel website for the best deals and insider information.
- Plan your activities. Research the activities and attractions you want to experience during your stay and make a list. Snorkeling in the coral reefs, exploring the local cuisine, or simply relaxing on the beach, requires you to plan your days accordingly.
- Pack accordingly. Pack essentials such as sunscreen, beachwear, a hat, and comfortable shoes for exploring. Consider bringing snorkeling gear if you plan on exploring the underwater world. Remember, buying the basics at home may be cheaper.
Enjoy your resort paradise. Once you arrive at your chosen resort in the Florida Keys, it’s time to unwind, relax, and enjoy all that this tropical paradise has to offer. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, indulging in spa treatments, or exploring the surrounding islands, make the most of your getaway.
Time to Plan – Find That Best Family Florida Keys Resort
Get the pad and paper out and start making some notes. Make your plans early for the best experience in Florida. Just ask us at Florida Travel Blog or send the resorts you are interested in emails.
If you are budget-minded, watch for special rates and rooms that may be more reasonable than others.
The Florida Keys are one of the best destinations you could choose for a family vacation. There are so many interesting and unusual things to do and see.
Your only one step away from booking the best family Florida Keys resorts.
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.