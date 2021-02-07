Best Doodle Breeds In Florida

Doodles are bred by crossing a Poodle with other breeds. However, this breed requires a lot of grooming and upkeep. These mixes are often fluffy, friendly, intelligent, and allergenic. They are very popular and adopting one is not a bad idea.

Doodle dogs are quite in Florida popular thanks to their fluffy, happy, intelligent, and hypoallergenic nature. Apart from these reasons, we also love this breed because they don’t shed their hair. If you’re looking to adopt a Doodle, you may get confused as there are many different breeds out there. Luckily, we’ve been able to come up with the best Doodle dog breed after some research.

About this Breed

Doodle dogs are not technically a breed. They are dogs bred by mixing Poodles and other breeds of dogs. Goldendoodles and Labradoodles are the most popular of all the Doodle dogs. And Whoodles and Schnoodles have the coolest names.

In the 1940s, Poodles and Cocker spaniels were among the most popular dogs in the United States. It didn’t take long before someone crossbred this to dogs and developed the first Doodle. Cockapoos were first recorded in the 1950s, and soon after, Peekapoos and Yorkipoos became known. Several years later, a puppy breeding manager, Wally Conron, came up with the idea of crossing a Labrador retriever with a Poodle.

Conron needed to develop a guide dog to help a blind woman whose husband has dog hair allergies. He tried about three dozen Poodles before he finally succeeded. Labs are great service dogs, and combining their positive traits with the Poodle’s non-shedding properties resulted in the perfect non-shedding guide dog.

As at that time, people were not interested in mixed dogs. So, Conron had his public relations team inform the press that they invented a new dog. Soon after, vision-impaired people, dog fostering homes, guide dog centers, and people who are allergic to dog hair became interested in Conron’s new dog.

A lot of dog lovers gravitated towards the new breed due to its non-shedding ability. They hoped that the breed would pass their personality and working ability to their offspring. But as Conron developed more Labradoodles, he discovered that their working ability and characters varied from dog to dog. Their appearance also varied as some dogs were shedding more than others.

Top Doodle Dog Breeds

Doodle dogs are often called “everyone’s best friend” due to their friendliness. They make excellent companions and guide dogs. They are very energetic and good at sports. Adopting one is a great joy, and we hope to help you make the right choice. Check out some of the best Doodle dogs to find out which one is right for you!

1. Labradoodles

Labradoodles are referred to as the original Doodle. This breed is a mix of a Labrador Retriever and a Standard or Miniature Poodle. They thrive when they’re with the people they love. Labradoodles are friendly, intelligent, and affectionate.

They require enough playtime, though larger Labradoodles need more exercise than the smaller ones. If you love taking a walk every day, your Labradoodle can be your best companion. They are excellent service and therapy dogs and thrive at sports like agility. While this breed is excellent with other pets and kids, you must supervise them when they’re around young children.

2. Aussiedoodles

This type of dog is a result of crossing a Poodle and an Australian Shepherd. Aussiedoodles are usually a Miniature or a Standard, depending on the Poodle’s size. These dogs are initially bred for herding, which explains why they like bumping into other animals. If your Aussie displays such behavior with your kids, it doesn’t mean that he is aggressive.

You must train your Aussiedoodle to stop this behavior before it gets out of hand. Thankfully, these types of dogs are very trainable, thanks to their high intelligence. This is expected of a dog bred by mixing two top dogs on the dog IQ chart.

Aussiedoodles are also known for their moderate to high energy level. They require daily exercise, which is why they are great at dog sports.

3. Goldendoodles

Goldendoodles were bred by crossing a Miniature or Standard Poodle and a Golden Retriever. This Doodle is known for its cheerfulness and outgoing nature. Often called everyone’s best friend, Goldendoodles are always happy, affectionate, and social. They thrive when they are around people, so don’t leave them alone in your home for too long.

They require moderate exercise daily. But you should know that larger mixes need more exercise than the smaller ones. Goldendoodles have been known to succeed in dog sports such as agility. They also do well as service dogs, guide dogs, therapy dogs, and detention dogs.

This Doodle is not aggressive, and you can train yours easily. They quickly get along with other household pets.

4. Whoodles

The Whoodle is a mix of a Soft-Coated Wheaton Terrier and a Standard Poodle. Crossing the Soft-Coated Wheaton Terrier with a toy Poodle gives a toy Whoodle, and when crossed with a Miniature Poodle, the result is a Miniature Whoodle. This breed is amiable, intelligent, fun-loving, and can be goofy. They quickly get along with kids and other pets in your home.

These dogs are very energetic and playful, so they require enough time for exercise. They are great with the family. Their coats are long and require regular grooming. Since this breed doesn’t shed much, they are great for people who have allergies. Many people love Whoodles for their smartness and good nature.

5. Schnoodles

A Schnoodle is a result of mixing a Miniature Schnauzer and a Miniature Poodle. Having this Doodle can be a great joy. This breed possesses the boldness of the Schnauzer and the Poodle’s desire to please. Both breeds are highly intelligent, which explains why Schnoodles are smart dogs.

This Doodle has no issues getting along with children and other animals in your home. They have lots of personalities and are known to be loyal, intelligent, affectionate, and funny. If you need a companion dog, Schnoodles have got you covered. They are easy to train and good at sports.

