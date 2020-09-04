Home Cooking Best Chocolate Banana Bread

Best Chocolate Banana Bread [Video Recipe]

By
Sweet and Savory Meals
Chocolate Banana Bread is hands down one of the best banana bread that I have ever made. This beauty is LOADED with chocolate. I am not messing with you, every single bite is filled with glorious chocolate! Check out these Chocolate Banana Bread slices, you can see the huge chocolate chips!

If you have some brown bananas on hand, you basically have to run into the kitchen and make this, you can thank me later! So dramatically chocolaty that I just want to lock my doors, get some milk, put on Netflix and enjoy this all by myself! This homemade chocolate dessert is sweet, tender, aromatic, with chewy chocolate chips and crunchy walnuts!

Why you’ll love this chocolate banana bread:

  • It is rich and chocolaty this is a show stopper dessert.
  • Easy to find ingredients and minimal prep work and dishes to clean.
  • Perfect for brunch parties and for bigger crowds.
  • Also, very easy to transport if you have to take it to a brunch party.
  • It can be made 1 or 2 days in advance so you don’t have to worry about a last-minute dessert.

How to make chocolate banana bread?

Sweet and Savory Meals, posted on SouthFloridaReporter.com, Sept. 4, 2020

Sweet and Savory Meals
https://sweetandsavorymeals.com/
Welcome to Sweet and Savory Meals! A food blog where you can find easy, delicious, and family-tested recipes. We have been cooking and providing homemade recipes to our followers for over seven years. Here, you can find over one thousand recipes starting from easy breakfasts, homemade sauces and drinks, all the way to tasty and hearty salads, casseroles, and fancy desserts! In addition, we have over one hundred Instant Pot and Crockpot recipes ranging from Ham and Potato Soup, Orange Chicken, to Tuscan Chicken Pasta. They are all designed to be simple, yet amazing family comfort food!

