Beer Is As Old As Human History. Beer Brewing And Drinking Predates Written Language

National Beer Day on April 7th annually, recognizes the world’s most widely consumed alcoholic beverage. Following water and tea, it is the third most popular drink overall.

One of the world’s oldest prepared beverages, beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC when cereal was first farmed.

It is also recorded in the written history of ancient Iraq and ancient Egypt.

Beer is by far the most popular alcoholic drink in the world. In 2016, people consumed nearly 50 billion gallons of beer worldwide

In 2017, the average U.S. citizen over 21 consumed 26.9 gallons of beer. However, the United States doesn’t even make the top 10 in terms of overall beer drinking

Beer is as old as human history. Beer brewing and drinking predate written language

In 1983, there were 49 licensed breweries in the United States; by the end of 2017, there were 8,863.

An ancient Egyptian document lists 17 distinct types of beer, with names like “joy-bringer” and “heavenly.”

In ancient Mesopotamia, beer was associated with religion and ritual and was believed to have magical powers.

Women did the majority of beer brewing in ancient Egypt

The strongest beer in the world is “Snake Venom,” brewed by Scottish brewery Brewmeister. It is 67.5% alcohol by volume (abv). For comparison, most vodka is 40% abv, with beers typically between 3% and 10% abv.

Approximately 48% of Americans drink at sporting events, with beer being the drink of choice.

The melody of “The Star-Spangled Banner” was originally the tune of an English drinking song called “To Anacreon in Heaven.”

In English pubs, ale is ordered by pints and quarts… So in old England , when customers got unruly, the bartender would yell at them ‘Mind your pints and quarts, and settle down.’It’s where we get the phrase ‘mind your P’s and Q’s’

Many years ago in England, pub frequenters had a whistle baked into the rim, or handle, of their ceramic cups. When they needed a refill, they used the whistle to get some service. ‘Wet your whistle’ is the phrase inspired by this practice.

Before the invention of the thermometer, brewers used to check the temperature by dipping their thumb, to find whether appropriate for adding Yeast. Too hot, the yeast would die. This is where we get the phrase ” The Rule of the Thumb”

Anyone under the age of 21 who takes out household trash containing even a single empty alcohol beverage container can be charged with illegal possession of alcohol in Missouri.

At any given time, 0.7% of the world is drunk. So 50 million people are drunk right now.

Cenosillicaphobia is the fear of an empty beer glass.

162,719 pints of Guinness beer are wasted each year due to mustaches

Table beer (1.5% alcohol) was served in Belgian schools until the 1980s.

The first known straws were made by the Sumerians in 3000 B.C. and were used for drinking beer.

When a hurricane is expected, Wal-Mart’s top-selling items are strawberry Pop-Tarts and beer.

