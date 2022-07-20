Beat Inflation With These Top 5 Dental Insurance Carriers

Dental insurance is one essential health service often left off employer benefits plans. Access to good dental care is critical for your health. As a result, many consumers seek safe and affordable dental insurance carriers offering reasonable premiums. In addition, most quality dental insurance companies, such as Cigna, Renaissance, or Humana.

When shopping for dental insurance, it’s a good idea to ensure that the plan fulfills your needs, including costs, coverage, provider networks, no-wait periods, and plan access. Since dental premiums run lower than health plans, dental premiums could cost less than $50 per month. In addition, find a carrier without annual caps and low deductibles to help ease costs for preventative care while cushioning more significant expenses like fillings, bridges, or crowns.

1. Best Overall Option: Cigna

If you’re someone who likes a lot of options and a comprehensive provider network, you will want to check out Cigna. This dental insurance company gives you access to the most diverse range of dental insurance plans. They also offer 24/7, 365-day phone coverage to answer your questions.

Even though it’s best to compare dental companies and policies to find the best fit, cost, and coverage for your needs, Cigna is a company with a good reputation and excellent provider coverage.

Even better, Cigna doesn’t require copays, and there are no deductibles if you need preventative care done by dentists within their company network. Their Preferred Provider Organization plans are accessible to everyone, regardless of age. Pricing can vary by location but is available individually each month. You can even choose your care level based on preventative care or orthodontic procedure needs.

With 93,000 dentists across the US, Cigna covers you if you’re trying to find dental care nearby. On top of that, the company has a wide variety of plans that can be tailored to your dental needs and personal budget. It’s a big, reliable, and financially secure company with a nationwide coverage network.

Pros

Depending on the plan, you can get orthodontic or restorative coverage.

Broad provider network with 93,000 dentists to choose from across the United States.

Works on a copay basis, making dental care more affordable for many types of budgets.

Cons

Primary services may have long wait periods from 6 to 12 months.

Specific procedures such as cosmetic processes and dental implants aren’t covered.

2. Next Best Overall Option: Renaissance Dental

If you prefer no waiting periods, then Renaissance Dental is a great runner-up for the best overall dental insurance carrier. The Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America is based in Indiana. It covers more than 13 million people all over the United States.

This company offers four policy types, limits coverage to $1,600, and is available across all 50 states. While Renaissance doesn’t provide comprehensive orthodontic coverage, it does have top-notch customer service and a broader network that includes over 300,000 dental offices.

The Essentials Plan and II all come with a $0 deductible. However, if you’re looking for a low $50 deductible for yourself or your family, Plan III has you covered. It’s also straightforward to comparison shop for providers by getting a free quote from Renaissance online.

Pros

Some plans offer 100% preventative care coverage.

300,000+ dental offices in the US.

Free quotes are available online.

No waiting for preventative or diagnostic care.

Depending on the plan, you can choose your provider.

Implant and crown coverage.

Cons

No orthodontic care plan.

Limited coverage for basic and complex services.

Annual benefits max out low at $1,000.

3. Best for Zero Waiting Periods: Spirit Dental

Spirit Dental’s plans have no waiting periods with 16 policy types, a $5,000 coverage limit available after three years, with access across 50 states. You also only need to pay a one-time $100 deductible instead of forking out a chunk of money every year.

The good news is that there are no wait periods on Spirit’s dental insurance plans. After several years, your annual maximum benefit level can increase. In addition, you are guaranteed dental insurance acceptance that covers dental implants and extensive services other than primary preventative care. They also offer orthodontic care for children.

Since Spirit partners with Ameritas, Spirit Dental gives you access to one of the largest networks of worldwide providers. For example, pick your provider from 111,5000 dentists at 428,000 offices across the US.

Pros

You get 100% coverage for two annual exams and three cleanings.

Zero wait period.

A $100 value deductible for life.

Cons

Low annual coverage can max out at $750.

A variety of plans are available based on yearly maximums and prices.

4. Best Value Option: Humana Dental Insurance

For dental insurance, Humana is a trusted name among providers. They offer six kinds of policies, coverage ranges from $1,000 to unlimited, and you can access services in all 50 states.

According to Forbes, Humana has the best value due to low initial rates for basic plans, 100% coverage for preventative services, and a one-time deductible for some plans.

Where you live, coverage, plan availability, coverage maximums, and policy terms can vary widely. Despite this factor, Humana is committed to value prices and 100% coverage for people who need preventative care. They also offer PPO and DHMO that come at different costs. Different plans can make a difference if you have various dental needs.

Pros

Humana partners with 270,000 dentists across the nation.

100% preventative care coverage plans available.

Cons

Low annual maximum benefits of $1,000.

Long wait periods for basic or major procedures.

5. Best Family Coverage: UnitedHealthOne Dental Insurance

UnitedHealthOne has ten policy types, a $3,000 coverage limit, and access in 50 states if you’re looking for affordable, higher family coverage and quality dental insurance. UnitedHealthOne is based in Minnesota and is known as one of the largest insurance companies in the country. It is also connected to a top Fortune 500 company.

The company combines orthodontic procedures with preventative care that can save you and your family from overpaying for dental work. There’s no age limit, free online quotes are available, and preventive care plans don’t have a deductible or a waiting period.

Pros

The company offers a comprehensive provider network.

You can get 100% preventative care coverage with many plans.

Some kinds of plans have orthodontics coverage.

Fast dental insurance quotes online.

No deductible on preventative plans.

No waiting period on preventative plans.

Cons

Lower annual maximum benefits are around $1,000 per individual.

Wait periods for some types of basic or complex procedures.

Some coverage may be limited for certain types of dental work.

They may have lower maximums annually.

Some plans require you to wait a year before major procedure coverage kicks in.

Final Thoughts

Dental insurance is a vital part of your family’s health and wellbeing. It can help you save money on dental procedures and keep your family healthy. There are many factors to consider when choosing a dental insurance carrier. The best way to find the right carrier is to research the options and find the one that fits your needs the most.

The five dental insurance carriers listed above are some of the best in the business. They all have their own unique set of benefits and drawbacks. It’s important to remember that the best carrier for one person might not be the best carrier for another. You should always compare different carriers before making a final decision.

