Banana Cream Cheesecake (Video Recipe)

Banana cream cheesecake, cheesecake factory copycat

Banana Cream Cheesecake is such a dreamy dessert! So rich tastes like fresh bananas, and features homemade Bavarian custard. For extra indulgence, we put more fresh bananas and cream on top! A guaranteed hit, and elegant enough for special occasions.

Add your special touch when you make the recipe! Sometimes, I jazz it up with chocolate or a caramel drizzle or arrange some crunchy candied pecans on top. If you want less work, skip the fresh whip and use Cool Whip instead. Have fun with it and enjoy it!

This is the homemade version of the famous dessert you can find at the Cheesecake Factory. The best part is that at home you can make it for far less money and you also control the freshness and the quality of the ingredients.

I am a huge fan of Cheesecake Factory desserts and it’s kind of my mission to recreate those masterpieces at home. We have a whole section on the blog dedicated to them. Definitely make sure you try the specialty Anniversary Red Velvet Cake and the Oreo Dream Extreme cake.

What is banana cream cheesecake?

It’s a layered banana dessert, typically with a base of crushed vanilla cookies. The baked filling has both fresh bananas and extracts for intense fruit flavor.

On top, you will find Bavarian custard spread in a thick layer and chilled until it sets. Whip cream is piped on the finished cake along with more fresh fruit slices.

How to make banana cream cheesecake?

The steps may look complex, but don’t panic. It’s actually easy when you focus on one layer at a time. Let me walk you through the process:

Bake the base.

Crush the wafers and mix it with the rest of the ingredients for the crust. Combine until the cinnamon powder and sugar are distributed evenly and the crumbs are uniformly moist. Press firmly into a prepared springform. Bake for around 10 minutes at 325F, and let it cool. Decrease temp to 300F.

Bake the filling.

Beat the room-temp cheese with the flour, sugar, and a little cornstarch until perfectly smooth. Add the pure banana extract and sour cream, followed by the pureed fruit. Spread carefully on the baked wafer crust. Bake in a water bath for 1.5 hrs. until slightly jiggly but the edges are mostly set. Let it cool for around 30 mins inside the oven after turning it off.

Make the Bavarian cream.

Whisk yolks. Warm the cream together with the banana extract and sugar until hot. Temper the yolks with the hot mixture, then return everything back into the pan. Cook over a hard simmer until the custard thickens, then stir in the gelatin. Cool. Meanwhile, whisk more cream together with the powdered sugar until you have stiff peaks. Fold this gently into the cooled Bavarian custard, then spread over the baked filling. Chill for around 6 hours or more until the entire cake is firm.

Whip the topping.

Whip the cream (it’s best to chill it beforehand) with the powdered sugar and vanilla. Continue until you reach stiff peaks. Pipe using your favorite tip, or pile it on top for a more rustic look. Decorate with more slices of banana.

Serve.