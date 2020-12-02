Baked Hawaiian Chicken (Video Recipe)

Hawaiian Chicken makes for a great main course with its juicy meat and tropical sauce. This traditional recipe is a great example of a sweet and sour dish.

The meat which is tossed and marinated in a mixture of fresh pineapple juice is just flawless. I can’t seem to get enough of it and that’s coming from someone who has tasted a lot of dishes.

In addition, while I usually cut the meat into bite-sized pieces, you can still choose to cook it using whole parts. Cutting it into tidbits is great when throwing a huge party while using whole parts is perfect for a fancy dinner.

Either way, this Hawaiian recipe will never disappoint you. Transport your friends and family on a trip to tropical beaches with this very straight-forward recipe.

How long do you marinate chicken breasts?

It doesn’t take much time to fully marinate chicken breasts. When whole, you can let it soak up the marinade mixture for about two hours.

As such, cutting it into tinier pieces or removing the skin makes it even faster to marinate.

How do you make baked Hawaiian chicken

Prepare baking pan and oven . Before anything else, make sure to turn on your oven and preheat it to 325F. Also, prepare a baking pan and coat it with cooking spray.

Prep the coating . Place cornstarch and eggs in separate bowls. Whisk the eggs until combined. Cut the meat into bite-sized pieces and season. Dip the meat in the cornstarch and then the eggs. Make sure to coat evenly.

Cook . Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat. Pour vegetable oil and when properly hot, cook the chicken. Don't place all pieces in one batch. Try to leave some space in between the pieces and cook until golden-brown on all sides.

Combine sauce mixture . In another bowl, combine the following ingredients: pineapple juice, orange juice, lime juice, lime zest, brown sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, minced garlic, cornstarch, chopped red bell pepper, and pineapple tidbits.

Bake . Once the meat is done, place it in the prepared baking pan. Pour the sauce evenly and top it with bell peppers and pineapple. Bake for an hour.

. Once the meat is done, place it in the prepared baking pan. Pour the sauce evenly and top it with bell peppers and pineapple. Bake for an hour. Serve. Once done, remove from the oven and let it cool for 5 minutes. Afterward, serve.