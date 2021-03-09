Baileys Cheesecake Recipe (Video Recipe)

Baileys Cheesecake has the Irish cream that we have all grown to love since the 1970s. The liqueur has Irish whiskey, cream, and chocolate that later made its way into this dessert recipe, and not just as a cocktail drink.

This recipe calls for an Oreo crust and a chocolate ganache topping made of Irish cream. The filling also has a bit of this liqueur. It is moist and rich and is not the usual kind!

So, if you have adult friends coming over, then, serve this to them. Prepare to be asked a lot about the recipe because it will surely be a crowd favorite. And guess what, you can even start preparing this ahead of your party!

How to make baileys cheesecake?

Here are the general steps with the specifics described in the recipe card below:

Make the crust: Crush the Oreo cookies, mix the crumbs with butter, and put in a greased pan. Use the measuring cup to compact the crumbs to make the crust. Then, chill for 20 minutes or more. Prep the oven: Preheat it to the prescribed temperature. Make the filling: Beat together the cream cheese and the dry ingredients. Then, beat in the eggs one at a time just until combined. Then, add the rest of the ingredients. Pour over the crust prepared earlier. Bake: Put the cheesecake in a water bath. Bake just until the edges are settled but the center remains slightly jiggly. Cool: Turn off the oven and open the door halfway. Let the cake inside cool down slowly then, refrigerate for at least 5 hours. Run a knife along the edges to release the cake and then, refrigerate. Make the ganache: In a bowl, melt the chocolate mixed with corn syrup using a hot cream that has been allowed to simmer on the stove. Whisk together until smooth, also adding Baileys and allow to cool. Prepare the whipped cream: Whisk together the ingredients until fluffy. Serve: Once ready to serve, pour the ganache over the cheesecake and refrigerate. Pipe flavored whipped cream on top to decorate.

How to prevent cheesecake cracks?

Several factors may cause these cracks and here are some suggested solutions: