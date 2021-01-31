Bacon Cheeseburger Sloppy Joes (Video Recipe)

Bacon Cheeseburger Sloppy Joes have been on my list of favorite foods ever since I was a kid. Now as an adult, I still consider it as my go-to comfort food.

Thankfully, these sandwiches are so easy to make, that they are always a great dinner alternative. Kids and adults equally enjoy them!

When cooking the ground beef, I concentrate on the sauce mixture to make sure I achieve the perfect burst of flavors. I also like making the bacon bits extra crispy.

This recipe is definitely a treat for meat lovers like me. In about half an hour, I can already enjoy this cheesy meaty goodness.

I usually serve the flavored beef on freshly toasted buns or sliced bread with extra cheese and bacon toppings.

What is a cheeseburger?

It is basically a hamburger, or meat patties, topped with cheese. Both the cheese and cooked meat patties are placed inside a bun.

The sandwich usually consists also of lettuce, tomato, and pickles. The most common condiments are mayonnaise, ketchup, and mustard.

What are sloppy joes?

Sloppy joes are flavored ground beef usually eaten on sliced bread or burger buns. This dish originated in America, and people usually refer to it as a loose-meat sandwich.

Ground beef must be cooked mainly in a combination of Worcestershire sauce and tomato sauce to get its distinct tomato flavor.

What are the ingredients in bacon cheeseburger sloppy joes?

The main ingredients are cheese, ground beef, bacon, and hamburger buns. For exact measures, please see the recipe card below.

To cook the ground beef, you need to prepare the following:

diced onion

minced garlic

olive oil

Kosher salt

ground black pepper

Worcestershire sauce

beef broth

tomato sauce or ketchup

cornstarch

paprika

cheddar

pickles and mustard (for garnish)

How do you make bacon cheeseburger sloppy joes?

This is comfort food at its best, which is very easy to prepare. Also, I have included a short recipe video to better guide you through the cooking process. The general steps are highlighted below: