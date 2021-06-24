Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad (Video Recipe)

Avocado Chicken Caesar Salad has everything you need for a nice lunch or dinner. It has healthy fats, fiber, protein, and carbs all in one incredible dish.

And the dressing is rich and creamy, and it goes well with the crunchy lettuce leaves and croutons. The fruit and meat also add texture and body to the whole dish.

It does not even take long to make, and you can even prepare it in advance. Overall, this is a convenient side dish that you can whip up anytime you want something refreshing on the table.

You can even serve it as the main entree since it is hearty. Experience restaurant dining at home with this exquisite yet easy recipe!

What is the best lettuce to use for caesar salad?

The best one to use is romaine lettuce. You want them to be clean and crisp. So, it is always good to use only the freshest ones available and prep them properly.

Discard the wilted ones and rinse the leaves. Dry them too so that you can effectively coat them with the dressing later.

How to grill chicken breasts?

Marinate : Season the meat with the oil, lemon juice, and spices for about 15 to 30 minutes.

: Season the meat with the oil, lemon juice, and spices for about 15 to 30 minutes. Prepare : Heat the grill and brush olive oil on the grates.

: Heat the grill and brush olive oil on the grates. Cook : Grill the chicken until golden on both sides. Make sure to reach the safe temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.

: Grill the chicken until golden on both sides. Make sure to reach the safe temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Rest: Set aside the cooked meat and allow it to rest for a few minutes before slicing.

How to make avocado chicken caesar salad