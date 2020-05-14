Average American In Lockdown Gets Confused About What Day It Is Five Times A Week (Video)

Average American In Lockdown Gets Confused About What Day It Is Five...

If you’re forgetting what day it is during this period of self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you’re not alone.

A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that the average American gets confused about what day it is five times every week.

A further 80% said the days are all starting to blur together because of all the time spent indoors.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of RXBAR, the results showed that 59% of respondents didn’t even know what day it was when they took the survey.

This confusion may be taking a toll on people’s motivation as well – as 65% of those polled said they’re struggling to stay motivated during self-isolation.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they’ve even given up on “real clothes,” during self-isolation, opting for loungewear and sweats instead.

But this increased comfort does cause some trouble, as respondents reporting feeling unprepared for a video call for work an average of three times a week because of their attire.

Sixty-nine percent of respondents also shared they’re having a hard time staying focused while working from home.

In order to boost their motivation – half of the respondents said they try to get some exercise whenever they can and 39% are trying to maintain their usual routines as much as possible.

Is food the key to this problem? Over one in three of those surveyed said they’re using snacks as a motivating tool.

In fact, 69% of those surveyed said they blew through their snack stockpile quicker than they planned.

The top reason behind respondent’s isolation snacking is having a variety of options, closely followed by easy access and boredom.

All this snacking is leaving respondents frustrated, however, as 65% said they’re upset that they tend to eat all day during their time in self-isolation.

“With all the time we’re spending at home and the stress we’re facing in our day to day lives, it’s not surprising that we’re reaching for snacks more often than we were before,” said Jim Murray, President of RXBAR. “The key is to find a few go-to snacks that you really enjoy and look forward to eating, but that also nourish your body. RXBAR offers the best of both worlds – nutritious with simple, clean ingredients and satisfying with a variety of delicious flavors so you don’t have to compromise.”

Sixty-eight percent of those polled also said they’re craving healthier snacking options more than ever due to their increased time indoors.

And a further seven in 10 respondents also said they’re craving fresh produce more than ever before.

It’s no surprise then, that 69% said they’re trying to adopt healthier snacking habits during their time in self-isolation.

“These are unprecedented times, and we’re all adapting as best we can,” added Murray. “Keeping snacks on hand that you feel good about reaching for can go a long way in finding a routine that works for you and brings a bit of normalcy and comfort into an abnormal situation.”

TOP WAY TO STAY MOTIVATED IN SELF-ISOLATION

Trying to exercise when you can – 50% Maintaining a semblance of your routine – 39% Using snacks as a motivator – 36% Maintaining a to-do list – 34% Having a friend, partner or friend to hold you accountable – 32% Giving yourself small rewards for your accomplishments – 31% Getting dress for work like you usually dress for the office – 22%

TOP 5 REASONS FOR SELF-ISOLATION SNACKING