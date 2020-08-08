August Heat And Storms Continue For Florida

Saturday features good sun in the morning, followed by clouds, showers, and storms developing in the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel more like the triple digits.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon showers and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Monday will be another day of morning sun and afternoon showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more of the same — good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands. This wave has a low chance of developing into a depression as it moves generally westward.