Home Weather August Heat And Storms Continue For Florida

August Heat And Storms Continue For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features good sun in the morning, followed by clouds, showers, and storms developing in the afternoon.  Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s — but it will feel more like the triple digits.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with afternoon showers and storms in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

Monday will be another day of morning sun and afternoon showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for more of the same — good sun alternating with showers and storms.  Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on a wave several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.  This wave has a low chance of developing into a depression as it moves generally westward.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR