Astronomer Jose Bonilla Took The First Photographs Of A UFO In 1883, In Zacatecas, Mexico.

If you’re a fan of little green men, you’re going to be stoked for World UFO Day. One of these days we just know that we’re going to finally meet our neighbors in the universe, and that day will be phenomenal beyond imagining.

July 2nd is World UFO Day. This date was chosen to honor the time an alleged UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico happened, on July 2, 1947.

On June 25, 2021, the US Government released a long-anticipated UFO report. You can watch that report here

World UFO Day was organized by WorldUFODay.com in 2001, and was put together to bring together enthusiasts of UFO’s and the evidence they’ve all gathered to support their existence.

Celebrating UFO Day happens in a lot of different ways, and the number of ways is as varied as the potential number of intelligent species in the known universe.

List of reported UFO sightings from Wikipedia . This list starts in the 2nd Millenium and tracks sightings through Feb. 2021.

UFO Enthusiasts gather around the world in known UFO hotspots like Rozwell New Mexico to share stories, provide support for other believers, and watch for the return of visitors in the night sky.

On May 17, 2022, the first public congressional hearing concerning UFOs was held at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. During the hearing, Pentagon confirmed that military personnel had reported at least 400 UFO incidents between 2004 and 2022. Interestingly, until 2021, the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) task force admitted to only 144 UFO encounters

UFO’s are a constant subject of conspiracy theories around the world. In 1950, US Air Force Capt Edward J. Ruppelt, first coined the term UFO to replace the prevailing terms used for unidentified objects in the skies at that time. Ruppelt was named director of Project Blue Book.

The book Flying Saucers from Outer Space, written by author Donald E. Keyhoe in 1953, was the first to use the term “UFO.

Interactive UFO Map: Mysterious lights. Sinister saucers. Alien abductions. Between 1947 and 1969, at the height of the Cold War, more than 12,000 UFO sightings were reported to Project Blue Book, a small, top-secret Air Force team. Their mission? To scientifically investigate the incidents and determine whether any posed a national security threat.

Mysterious lights. Sinister saucers. Alien abductions. Here are some of their most fascinating cases, along with other seminal UFO sightings. Kenneth Arnold, 1947: The UFO origination can be traced back to a civilian pilot Kenneth Arnold. On 24 June, 1947, when he was flying his aircraft near Washington’s Mount Rainier, he saw nine blue, glowing objects flying fast with an estimated speed of 1,700 miles per hour in a V formation. Roswell, 1947: One of the biggest unsolved mysteries around UFO’s is Roswell, 1947. William Brazel in 1947 discovered mysterious debris in one of his pastures in New Mexico. When he reported it, the military was called to retrieve the materials, but officials claimed it was only a downed weather balloon. Rendlesham Forest, 1980: US Air Force officials in 1980 stationed in Woodbridge and Bentwaters reported seeing strange colorful lights above the Rendlesham Forest about 160 kilometers away from London. A man claimed he saw a sort of spacecraft. The next day people confirmed damage caused to trees and a high level of radiation at the site. The Ministry of UK claimed to have not found any credible threat to the nation and so, did not pursue the investigations. Even in India in 2007, in Kolkata, a fast-moving object was identified between 3:30 am and 6:30 am and was filmed on a camera. The shape of the object changed from a sphere to a triangle and further changed into a straight line.

Winston Churchill reported seeing a strange airship, or UFO in Kent, England. It was sighted on October 14, 1912.

The first documented account of a UFO sighting in America dates back to the year 1639. John Winthrop, the colonial governor of Massachusetts, noted an incident where three men observed a luminous object flying around the Muddy River, near the same area of the Charleston for a period of two to three hours.

Astronomer Jose Bonilla was credited with taking the first photographs of a UFO, in 1883, in Zacatecas, Mexico.

