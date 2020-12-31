Apathy May Precede Dementia Years Before Other Symptoms

Doctors usually diagnose frontotemporal dementia in people between the ages of 45 and 64 years, and this condition accounts for fewer than 1 in 20 dementia cases. It mainly affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

The disease has a genetic component; around 10–30% of all people with this type of dementia have a family history of it.

Unlike more common forms of dementia, which tend to affect older people, early frontotemporal dementia causes behavior, personality, and language changes in people who retain their spatial skills and memory.

Behavioral symptoms include a loss of usual inhibitions, repetitive or compulsive behaviors, decreased energy, and apathy or listlessness.

Individuals with this condition may lose their motivation, initiative, and interests, leading to the mistaken impression that they are depressed.

The new study cites previous findings that apathy, one of the most common symptoms of the disease, is associated with a poorer overall outcome.

“It is linked to functional decline, decreased quality of life, loss of independence, and poorer survival,” explains the lead author of the new study, Maura Malpetti, a doctoral student in clinical neurosciences at the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom.

Apathy tends to appear several years before a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Malpetti and her colleagues wanted to find out whether apathy is an early sign of the disease and whether it is associated with changes in the brain before the onset of other symptoms.

“The more we discover about the earliest effects of frontotemporal dementia, when people still feel well in themselves, the better we can treat symptoms and delay or even prevent the dementia,” says Malpetti.

The researchers report their findings in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.