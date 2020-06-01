Another Day Of Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida

Monday features good sun and a few clouds to start, along with early showers in parts of the east coast metro area. Then more showers and some storms will develop in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Typical June showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of clouds on the breeze, plus afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Look for mostly cloudy skies and periods of showers and storms on Thursday. A strong breeze will develop along the Gulf coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will feature plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on what’s left of eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Amanda as it makes its way over Guatemala and Mexico. Amanda’s remnants have a medium chance of reforming over the Bay of Campeche during the next 5 days. If it does, it will receive a new name from the Atlantic hurricane list.