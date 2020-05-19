Another Day Of Storms Across Florida

Tuesday features sun and clouds to start, followed by another round of afternoon showers and storms, especially in the east coast metro area. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and localized flooding. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday will continue the summerlike weather pattern. We’ll see good sun and some clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon, especially in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s near the Gulf coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will bring plenty of sun for much of the day, with showers and storms again in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will be another day of good sun and afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will feature more rainy season weather — sun in the first part of the day followed by afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Arthur is moving out to sea and on its way to becoming post tropical. At 5 am Tuesday, Arthur was located near 30.0 North, 70.6 West, about 300 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour. Arthur was moving east-northeast at 15 miles per hour. This system will continue to bring heavy swells and dangerous rip currents to much of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coast for the next few days.