Anita Bryant, Pitchwoman Who Crusaded Against Gay Rights, Dies At 84

By Bill Hewitt

Anita Bryant, a beauty queen, singer and wholesome pitchwoman for Florida orange juice whose crusade against gay rights in the 1970s transformed her into one of the most polarizing figures in American public life, died Dec. 16 at her home in Edmond, Oklahoma. She was 84. Her death was announced on Jan. 9 in an obituary her family placed in the Oklahoman newspaper. They did not cite a cause. Ms. Bryant enjoyed a successful career in show business before wading into what turned out to be a career-ending controversy. Along with being second runner-up in the 1959 Miss America pageant, she was a singer noted for her powerful renditions of patriotic and Christian ballads, with three gold records, including "Till There Was You" from "The Music Man." She was a featured presence at the Rev. Billy Graham's crusades and regularly toured with comedian Bob Hope to entertain troops overseas.



