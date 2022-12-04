An hour long bathtub soak at 38 degrees burns 130 calories, which is equal to 40 sit-ups or a half hour walk

Bathtub Party Day encourages us all to skip the ordinary shower and linger in the tub instead. On December 5th, add some suds to the tub and pamper yourself.

The physics of displacement was discovered by Archimedes while he was soaking in a bathtub

Bathtub Gin received its name as the bottles were too tall to be topped up with water from a sink so they were filled in the tub and the gin was even sometimes distilled and fermented in a tub

It’s against the law for donkeys to sleep in bathtubs in Arizona

In Kentucky, a historic law required citizens to take a bath at least once every year.

About 365 people drown in their bathtubs each year (bath safety is critical!)

The average bathtub holds approximately 200 Litres (over 52 Gallons) of water

Marilyn Monroe reportedly bathed in champagne and it took a whopping total of 350 bottles to fill the bathtub

It would take 17,000 McDonalds straws of water to fill a standard bathtub

Mike Tyson reportedly spent $2 million on a bathtub for his ex-wife

It wasn’t until the sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, took office that the first bathtub appeared in the White House. Unfortunately, the actual bathing was a bit tricky as there was no running water.

Franklin Pierce, the 14th man to serve as President, was the first to have a tub installed in the stunning Washington D.C. residence.

Dermatologists and skin experts have confirmed that ‘feel-good’ hormones – endorphins – are released when you bathe, similar to that feeling when you’re laying down on the beach enjoying all the warmth of the summer weather.

An hour long soak at 38 degrees can burn on average 130 calories, which is the equivalent of doing 40 sit-ups or walking for half an hour.

Did you know baths can make your heart actually pump faster? As the heart plays a vital role in cooling the body down, it has to work harder in a hot bath – not only exercising the heart but also great for the body’s general blood flow.

The earliest discovered plumbing systems date back to nearly 6000 years ago near the Indus River Valley in India where archaeologists actually discovered copper water pipes in the excavation of the ruins of a palace in the vicinity.

3000 years ago is about the time that the first ‘ancestral’ pedestal tub was unearthed on the island of Crete, it measured five feet long, was made of hard pottery, and its shape resembled our modern 19th-century claw-foot tub.

In 1921, only 1% of the population’s homes had indoor plumbing, as outhouses were still the norm in rural America.

In 1883, an American man by the name of John Michael Kohler invented the world’s first claw-foot tub in enamel.

It was the Crane Company that first invented various colored bathroom fixtures in the US market back in 1928.

