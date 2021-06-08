An All-Black Female Florida Real Estate Show Headed to Netflix

Selling Sunset Netflix spin-off is set in the wealthy Suncoast in Florida – an area filled with luxurious beach properties. The show will feature an all-black real estate company called Allure Realty.

Talking about the shows Adam DiVello said, “Along the Florida coast, Allure Realty stands out among the crowd… this all Black, all-female real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the Suncoast. He also said that the cast is “equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious,” as all of them are trying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate.”

Selling Sunset has become a real hit since the show was first released in 2019. The series had 2 seasons and gained so much popularity after the first season ended.

According to People, Netflix also said, “Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality.”

All we know is that this Tampa Bay reality series will include the amazing Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty. It will be a “major drama” filled reality series that follows elite real estate agents as they serve high-end clientele this time in Florida. Rosado formed Allure Reality in 2019 and has worked in the Tampa Bay area.

During a podcast, Rosado said she served in the US Army for 13 years and has two deployments to Afghanistan after she medically retired from the Army. Rosado also wrote a caption on her Instagram post that she is so excited for the new series.

Selling Sunset has also been officially renewed for two more seasons! Along with other similar shows like Bling Empire. In an official statement, Vice President of Netflix, Brandon Riegg said that these shows are a hit because they follow a person or a group of people who are going about their lives. “They offer a fun, light-hearted escape, or inspire a juicy, heated debate.”

Netflix announced that the Selling Sunset spin-off is going to be an “unscripted docusoap,” meaning there is going to be a lot of drama, and we can’t wait for it to be released. If you check Allure’s website, they boast a lot of pretty properties in Florida, and honestly, we cannot wait to see more of those pretty listings.

While the cast of the new show is yet to be announced, Rosado did share a picture of her team at Allure Realty in honor of Women’s History Month. Check out Allure Realty’s official Instagram here. Netflix is happy to announce the show but the official release date has not been announced yet.

Best TV Shows that you can watch if you love ‘Selling Sunset’

While fans wait for the new seasons of Selling Sunset, and the new real estate show from the same creator, we have compiled a list of similar shows that you can enjoy in the meantime and enhance your Netflix streaming experience with these luxury lifestyles reality series.

Million Dollar Beach House

Million Dollar Beach Home is a Netflix reality series featuring million-dollar estates in Long Island. It revolves around an international brokerage company in the Hamptons as they navigate lavish properties and the drama both in their personal and professional lives. It is available to stream on Netflix.

Shahs of Sunset

This series is perfect for Selling Sunset fans who love the drama and luxury lifestyle of billionaires. Shahs of Sunset follows the lives of Persian-American friends as they navigate posh lives and properties. It is available on Peacock.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles features high-end properties and VVIP clients that you get only a sneak peek of in Selling Sunset. It features stunning views and properties from Beverly Hills to Malibu. You can watch it on Peacock.

Southern Charm

Set in South Carolina, ‘Southern Charm’ is a reality series based on the exclusive and rich world of singles in the South. It revolves around the real lives of people as they navigate through personal and professional drama in a very posh and ‘Gucci’ setting. You can watch its six seasons on Peacock.

Bling Empire

This list cannot be complete without this hit TV series. Bling Empire is an American reality series released in January 2021, focusing on the lives of true “Crazy Rich Asians.” If you thought the Kardashians were the boss, wait till you see Bling Empire. These wealthy Asians are on a whole different level.

That’s all we know about the all-black female real-estate show that will be available on our screens soon enough. Till then, you can enjoy other similar shows like Selling Sunset on Netflix. You can find the above-mentioned series on Netflix and also stream other amazing Netflix shows while traveling. Happy streaming!