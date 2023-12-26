America’s Favorite Holiday Songs in 2023

We traversed Google’s treasure trove of search data to uncover America’s favorite holiday songs of the year. What are the best tunes to go with your cozy winter nights, or sweeten the aroma of freshly baked holiday cookies this season? Read on to discover the melodies that define the festive spirit as we celebrate the music that unites us.

Key Takeaways

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Blake Shelton is the most searched-for holiday song in the U.S.

“This Christmas” by Chris Brown is the second most searched-for holiday song in the U.S.

Leading the festivities was “Jingle Bell Rock” by Blake Shelton. This song’s presence was felt the most in the heartlands of Kansas, the scenic landscapes of Oregon, and the charming hills of West Virginia, totaling a remarkable three appearances as the number one most searched holiday song by state.

Another song that topped the list in three states was the second most searched-for song, “This Christmas” by Chris Brown. This tune has been enchanting the southern warmth of Georgia, Mississippi, and North Carolina with the holiday spirit.

But the holiday playlist doesn’t end there; our survey revealed a symphony of top holiday songs across various genres: In the realm of pop, Justin Bieber’s “Christmas Love” captured the most hearts, while rock enthusiasts were most drawn to Springsteen’s timeless rendition of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.” Topping the list for those who groove to hip-hop/rap beats, “Christmas in Hollis” by Run-D.M.C. brings a rhythm all its own.

Country enthusiasts were most likely to jingle all the way with Blake Shelton’s “Jingle Bell Rock” version, while Frank Sinatra’s “Mistletoe and Holly” was the favorite for jazz enthusiasts. Chris Brown’s soulful rendition of “This Christmas” warmed the most hearts among R&B and soul lovers, and for heavy metal fans, August Burns Red’s “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” rocked with the most holiday spirit.

Celebrating the Unifying Power of Holiday Songs

As we gift wrap the top melodies of the season, our study reveals a vibrant tapestry of regional favorites and genre-spanning hits. From the widespread appeal of Blake Shelton’s “Jingle Bell Rock” to the soulful vibes of Chris Brown’s “This Christmas,” each state has embraced its own holiday anthem.

The eclectic mix, ranging from Justin Bieber’s pop charm to August Burns Red’s heavy metal song twist, highlights diverse musical preferences and illustrates America’s multifaceted holiday celebrations. These songs, each leaving their mark on various states and genres, capture the essence of the 2023 holiday season.

Source: News Release