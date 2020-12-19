Americans Would Rather Spend HOURS In A TSA Security Line Than Be Stuck Indoors Anymore (Video)

Americans Would Rather Spend HOURS In A TSA Security Line Than Be...

Even the TSA is more popular than quarantine, according to new research.

Sixty-three percent of Americans would rather spend three hours every day in a TSA security line than be stuck indoors for the rest of the year.

A new poll asked 2,000 U.S. adults to describe their mental state under current travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines, which were adopted across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Apple Vacations, the study found that 84% said they’ve dearly missed traveling this year, compared to only 4% who said they didn’t.

Fifty-six percent cited wanderlust as the biggest contributing factor to their “quarantine fatigue”, referring to the widespread mental and physical exhaustion that many are feeling after months of isolation.

Other top fatigue-inducing factors included not being able to socialize (52%), feeling like every day is the same (51%) and not knowing how long the pandemic will last (48%).

On average, those surveyed reported the last time they traveled was about half a year prior to the start of the pandemic, meaning that the average American has gone 14 months without a vacation.

For 70% of respondents, this period marks the longest they’ve ever gone without being able to travel.

Fifty-three percent even admitted to missing the more mundane and annoying parts of the travel experience, including getting stuck in security, waiting to claim baggage, or experiencing delays.

However, hope springs eternal for many of these cooped-up wanderers. An overwhelming 90% say they’re excited for the possibility that they might be able to travel before the end of 2020.

In fact, over half of those polled are already planning to travel at least once before the end of the year, while 80% are planning a trip for 2021.

And the average respondent hopes to get back to a two times a year travel itinerary in 2021.

Sixty-four percent are hoping to travel a lot more frequently come 2021 than they ever did before.

“After months of isolation at home, we are finding that people are ready to start traveling again as long as they feel that destinations and travel partners are prioritizing health and safety”, said Michael Lowery, SVP and GM of AppleVacations.com.

Now, people are changing their game when it comes to their carry-on bags because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From hand sanitizer (63%) to disinfectant wipes (49%), Americans’ travel necessities are evolving in these times.

In fact, two in five now plan on packing gloves while a further one-third insist on bringing a reusable water bottle with them when traveling — things they never would have thought to bring pre-pandemic.

“Traveling is evolving and changing with the times. While it may not look similar to what it once was, the future is bright and people are looking forward to getting away and enjoying their time together”, added Lowery.

