Americans Eat About 2 Billion Brownies A Year

National Brownie Day is on December 8. Every year brownie lovers come from far and wide to celebrate National Brownie Day. Warm, chewy, and rich, a nice chocolate (or blondie) brownie is the perfect dessert to end your night with. Indulge in gooey goodness and let the real world melt away with you for a delectable moment.

1893 – Brownies are created as a special treat for the Chicago World’s Fair, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Bertha Palmer of Palmer House Hotel requests that pastry chef Joseph Sehl come up with something new

1896 – The Boston Cooking School Cookbook publishes the first recipe for brownies as they are known today.

1897 – Brownies were one of the very first prepackaged food ‘mixes’ ever sold. First appearing in the Sears, Roebuck catalog in 1897.

1904 – Closer to the brownies we know and love today, Bangor Brownies were invented by housewives in Bangor, Maine.

1920 – It wasn’t until the 1920s that brownies became a darling in the department of baked chocolate treats, and it never ceased.

1921 – The Washburn Crosby Company created the character Betty Crocker to answer thousands of customer questions about baking.

The first brownie made was not actually a brownie at all. It was a tasty treat sweetened with molasses that we now know as a blondie.

In the US, the chocolate brownie is a favorite, with the blonde brownie running a close second. A blonde brownie is made with brown sugar and no chocolate and is often called a blondie.

A 1-ounce serving of the average brownie is equal to 132 calories

The word ‘brownie’ became so popular that soon after the Expedition even Kodak named one of it’s first handheld cameras after them, the little ‘brownie.’

Although cannabis is the most controversial brownie mix-in, walnut remains the most popular and legal.

Brownie points is a modern usage are a hypothetical social currency, which can be accrued by doing good deeds or earning favor in the eyes of another- often one’s superior. The origin of the term is unclear.

Did you know there’s also a mythical creature called a “brownie”? Brownies are tiny, fanciful, good-natured elves who secretly help out and do good deeds at night.

No one knows for sure where the name “brownie” came from.

The National Brownie Committee of America reports that Americans consume approximately 2 billion brownies a year.

The world’s largest brownie was made at the Hudson Valley Chocolate Festival and Holiday Crafts Show in Suffern, New York. It happened in 2001 and since then no larger brownie has been ever created. It included 750 pounds of chocolate chips, 500 pounds of butter, 850 pounds of sugar, 3,500 eggs, and 500 pounds of flour. It weighed a whopping 1,360 kilograms!

60% of people go nutless. Whether it be a nut allergy, an aversion to nuts, or simply being a brownie purest, 60% of brownie lovers prefer their brownies nut-free.

Whether it be a nut allergy, an aversion to nuts, or simply being a brownie purest, 60% of brownie lovers prefer their brownies nut-free. 36% of love those corners. A little resistance in your brownie doesn't hurt, and what better way to get that magical texture than by biting into a deliciously baked end piece?

Nutter Butter Truffle Brownies. Easy when using a regular boxed brownie mix, this idea makes a yummy layer with cream cheese and nutter butter cookies, then tops it with a layer of peanut-buttery chocolate.

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies. Imagine a base of brownies topped with a thick layer of cheesecake with fresh raspberries baked in. But don't just imagine them, go ahead and bake them–and then eat them!

Zucchini Butterfinger Brownies. Looking for ways to make brownies healthy but still gooey and delicious? Use zucchini as a base! Topped with crushed butterfinger candy bars, they're a delicious and more nutritious departure from the standard.

Cookie Stuffed Brownies. Super indulgent, these are brownies that contain other delicious treats that are baked right in! They contain a layer of chocolate chip cookie dough, then a layer of store-bought cookies (Double Stuf Oreos, Nutter Butters or Milanos work great) and finally a layer of brownie batter mixture poured over the top. It's like a cookie-brownie extravaganza!

