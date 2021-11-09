Americans consume more than 300,000 tons of yogurt each year.

Odds are, you have tried the rich, protein-packed yogurt that has taken over the world by storm. Greek yogurt has become a staple in households for many reasons, including the health benefits, but here are some facts you may not have known already about this creamy snack.

Greek yogurt is actually Turkish.

Turkish shepherds had been turning milk into yogurt as early at 3000 BCE.

Greek yogurt was created by accident as primitive milk storage created yogurt.

Yogurt contains high amounts of lactic acid which is good for your skin!

It’s gaining in popularity: more than a third of the yogurt carried by grocery stores is greek yogurt.

Yogurt contains “good bacteria” which promotes healthy digestion and supports your immune system!

Greek yogurt can be substituted for sour cream, mayonnaise, oil, butter and much more!

It Has 3x MORE Protein Than Eggs

The oldest writings mentioning yogurt were by Pliny the Elder, who said that some people knew how to thicken the milk into something which was sour but tasty.

It Can Be Used as a Face Mask. Try a face mask of pure plain yogurt. The lactic acid in it is a natural chemical exfoliant that encourages the turnover of dead skin cells, the zinc it contains can alleviate acne and skin inflammation, and calcium facilitates skin renewal. Cucumber eye mask: optional.

Greek yogurt is a superfood. Greek yogurt is packed with protein (about 15 to 20 grams per 6-ounce serving), low in carbohydrates (5 to 8 grams per 6-ounce serving) and high in calcium.

A study financed by the National Dairy Council found that women who ate at least five servings of yogurt each week enjoyed a lower risk of developing high blood pressure than women who rarely ate yogurt.

Greek yogurt was virtually unheard of in 2009. Four short years later, it was the top-selling product in its category in Canada, jumping from 0 to 24% of total sales.

The word “yogurt” is believed to have come from the Turkish word “yoğurmak,” which means to thicken, curdle, or coagulate.

Many types of yogurt are available, including Greek-style, which has a higher protein content than other yogurt products

Greek yogurt provides a number of nutrients and is particularly rich in protein, vitamin B12, riboflavin (B2), and selenium.

It’s also a good source of calcium, phosphorus, zinc, pantothenic acid, vitamin A, and potassium. Additionally, Greek yogurt contains smaller amounts of nutrients like magnesium, choline, and copper.

Compared with regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is higher in protein and lower in carbs.

Greek yogurt contains a number of nutrients that are necessary for maintaining the health of the skeletal system, including protein, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus

The first Arab recipe books describe its use in the preparation of various dishes, and even in the fables of The Arabian Nights, we can find it served at marvelous banquets.

Americans consume more than 300,000 tons of yogurt each year.

Sources:

Foodimentary

Storage Theory

The Upside

Ricardo Cuisine

Healthline

Just Fun Facts

Mobil-Cuisine