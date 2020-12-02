Americans Are Using These Tricks To Cheer Themselves Up In Lockdown

Eight in 10 Americans are desperate to hear some positive news in the remainder of 2020, according to new research.

The study asked 2,000 census-balanced Americans about how they’ve coped with the stress of 2020 and COVID-19 and found 75% said the constant stream of bad news has taken a toll.

Seven in 10 respondents have made it a priority to do something positive every day as quarantine continues.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Vitamin Angels ahead of Giving Tuesday, the survey found that the top goal for those polled is just to make at least one person smile every day.

A further 34% of respondents try to make someone laugh daily as well as make it a priority to share positive news with their loved ones.

And when respondents need some cheering up themselves, their recipe is turning on their favorite movie (46%) and eating their favorite snack (43%).

Forty-three percent of respondents also go for a walk, four in 10 call a friend and 38% snuggle up with their pet.

A quarter of respondents also shared they sing in the shower for a pick-me-up and 19% even have a solo dance party to get in better spirits.

Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed also shared they’re donating to local charities to foster positivity and 28% are finding a safe way to volunteer.

Nearly six in 10 respondents said the difficulties of 2020 and COVID-19 has led them to give back to their community even more and 66% were in agreement that their communities are closer than ever.

Despite the stress of COVID-19, 78% of respondents also said the pandemic has made it more important than ever to give back to their local communities.

In fact, 42% of those polled have increased their donations to charities during COVID-19.

For those who have donated to charities this year, they’ve donated to four charities throughout the year and donated an average of $36.47 a month.

Half of those polled are also donating to charities that are currently addressing COVID-19, 87% of whom said they’re more likely to support causes that are specifically helping women and children impacted by the pandemic.

Over half of respondents (57%) also plan to increase their planned holiday donations because of the impact of COVID-19.

“Communities in the U.S. and around the world were already vulnerable before COVID-19 and now is the time when they need us most,” said Howard Schiffer, Vitamin Angels Founder & President. “Right now, we have an opportunity to come together and take what has been one of the hardest years in our lives, and turn it into one of our best, positive actions; to help the most vulnerable in our communities, the women and children most at risk.”

And as respondents look to the new year, three-quarters are hoping to start off fresh and share positivity as much as they can, with another eight in 10 hoping others will do the same.

The top goals to share positivity in 2021 included having a more positive outlook in life (52%) and trying not to focus on the negative things as much (50%).

Forty-eight percent of respondents are also aiming to take better care of their mental health, and a third of respondents want to donate more to charity and volunteer more.

“This holiday season is a great opportunity to connect with loved ones and share some much-needed positivity,” said Schiffer. “Another way to share positivity is giving back to at-risk members of our communities, especially women and children.”

TOP THINGS AMERICAN DO TO CHEER THEMSELVES UP IN 2020

Watching their favorite movie – 46% Eating their favorite snack – 43% Going for a walk – 43% Calling a friend – 40% Cuddling their pet – 38% Taking a nap – 37% Hugging a loved one – 37% Baking cookies – 31% Singing in the shower – 25% Having a solo dance party – 19%

TOP POSITIVITY GOALS DURING COVID-19

Try to make someone smile once a day – 43% Donate money to local charities – 38% Share positive news with my loved ones – 34% Try to make someone laugh once a day – 34% Volunteer in a safe, social distancing compliant fashion – 28%

GOALS TO FOSTER POSITIVITY IN 2021