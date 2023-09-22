Home Consumer Amazon To Roll Out Ads On Prime Video In 2024 (Video)

Amazon (AMZN.O) Prime Video will next year join streaming rivals in rolling out ads and introducing a higher-priced ad-free tier, as the industry grapples with a slowdown in subscriber growth since the pandemic.

The U.S. tech giant said on Friday ads will be introduced in the U.S., the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.

Amazon’s ad-free tier will cost another $2.99 per month in the U.S., where a Prime subscription currently costs $14.99 per month, or $139 per year. Pricing for other countries will be shared later, the company said.

Netflix (NFLX.O) and Walt Disney (DIS.N) have also rolled out similar measures, hoping a jump in ad revenue would make up for the slowdown in subscriber additions.

Amazon already shows ads on live event content such as NFL’s Thursday Night Football, a practice that will continue even if the subscriber has paid for the ad-free plan, the company said.

The company said it plans to have fewer ads than traditional TV and other streaming providers, adding it would not raise prices in 2024 for the current Prime membership plan.

The online retail firm does not break out Prime membership numbers. But Insider Intelligence estimates Amazon Prime is the third-largest video-streaming platform in the U.S. with 157.3 million subscribers, trailing only YouTube and Netflix.

After two disappointing earnings reports, Amazon reported better-than-expected quarterly sales growth and profit in August, on the back of an improvement at both of its main growth engines, e-commerce and cloud computing.

