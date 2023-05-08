Amazon Offers Shoppers $10 To Pick Up Purchases As It Targets Delivery Costs (Video)

Amazon Offers Shoppers $10 To Pick Up Purchases As It Targets Delivery...

Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is offering customers $10 to pick up a purchase rather than have it shipped to a home address, as the e-commerce giant joins other retailers in racing to slash costs for home delivery and returns amid slack consumer demand.

Amazon over the last few days has emailed an unknown number of Prime subscribers offering them $10 to retrieve an order of $25 or more at company pickup points at locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Kohl’s stores.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Upstate New York-based shipping consultant Dean Maciuba was among the customers who received the offer.

Increasing use of Amazon pickup points would help the company bypass costly residential package dropoffs and is “a huge opportunity for Amazon to reduce the cost of delivery,” Maciuba said.