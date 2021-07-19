There are many twists and turns in life, and sometimes you can’t follow a certain path—maybe you need to search for better options. This is true for college as well; a traditional college isn’t right for everyone. Learn the common alternatives to college after high school to keep your options open.

Internships or Work

You don’t need to have a degree to get a job, though it does open a lot of doors. One path many people take is to immediately find a job after high school graduation and join the workforce. There are some other options as well—namely internships, which give you job experience without you needing the full qualifications.

Trade School

A trade school is effectively a college that teaches a certain job and skill set. Mechanics and welders commonly go through trade school to get the lessons they need to know the requirements of their jobs. These programs usually last a couple of years and don’t teach a lot outside of the skill set one needs for a certain job.

Online School

Online school is becoming much more popular as the prevalence of the internet grows. You can earn full degrees online without ever needing to leave your home. You do need to be cautious, as not all online schools can give degrees. This avenue also lacks the traditional “college experience,” as you won’t get to interact with others in person.

Flight School

Pilots are in constant demand as the world becomes more connected. Attending flight school is a wonderful way to break into the aviation market. With a variety of different certifications available, there are many different jobs in the field, from commercial piloting to becoming a helicopter flight instructor. Also, a good flight school still gives you the social life that a normal college can provide.

These are just some of the alternatives to college after high school. There are many other paths and things you can do, such as joining the military or starting your own business. Each option can be fulfilling to the right person.