Allergy Cough: Triggers, Home Treatment, And When To See A Doctor

Medically reviewed by Marc Meth, MD, FACAAI, FAAAI — Written by Hana Ames

Coughing occasionally is completely normal. Some people may find that a cough occurs more often in certain environments or during particular seasons. This could mean the cough is a symptom of an allergic reaction.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology (ACAAI) , if a person is sensitive to dust, pet dander, pollen, mold, or other common allergens, they are likely to experience coughing as a result of allergies.

Allergy cough triggers

The ACAAI estimates that between 40–50 million people in the United States live with some type of allergy. There are many types of allergies, including food, drug, and environmental allergies.

An allergy is a condition in which a person’s immune system overreacts to something that is usually harmless. A person with an allergy may be sensitive to a food item, pollen, or an insect sting.

One symptom of an allergy is a cough. This is often the result of irritation and inflammation in the airways that develop as part of the immune response to an allergen.

Some of the common triggers that may cause an allergy cough include:

seasonal pollen (hay fever/allergic rhinitis)

mold spores

animal dander, urine, or saliva

dust and dust mites

cockroaches

An allergic cough can occur from a reaction in the upper respiratory system, lower respiratory system, or both.

Upper respiratory system

Hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis, is a common allergic condition in the upper respiratory system that can cause a cough. According to the American Lung Association, hay fever can have symptoms similar to those of the common cold, such as dry cough, runny nose, and sneezing.

If a person is continuously exposed to an allergy trigger, they may develop a postnasal drip. This is due to extra mucus that forms in the nasal passage as a reaction to allergens. As this mucus drains into the throat, it can cause a dry cough to develop.

Lower respiratory system

In the lower respiratory system, allergic asthma occurs when allergens trigger asthma symptoms. It is the most common form of asthma.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America lists the following asthma symptoms:

coughing

chest tightness

wheezing

shortness of breath

rapid breathing

The organization says that only a medical professional can diagnose allergic asthma. If a person is experiencing any of these symptoms, they should contact a doctor for evaluation and testing.

