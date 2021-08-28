Al Capone’s Possessions, Now for Sale, Show Two Sides of the Gangster (Video Link)

There is a black and white picture of him and his mother beaming at each other. Then there is a gilt-framed picture of the mobster with his arm around his only child, Albert Francis, both of them nattily dressed in fedoras and crisp suit jackets.

[Witherell’s Auction House Video Of Capone Collection as well as a catalog of items for auction]

Keep scrolling through the possessions for sale on the Witherell’s Auction House website, however, and more sinister items appear, reminding potential buyers that while Capone might have been known as Papa to his grandchildren, he was also a violent mob boss, the man believed to have ordered the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre, in which seven men were killed in a Chicago garage by gangsters posing as police officers.

The collection, called “A Century of Notoriety: The Estate of Al Capone,” also features several of his firearms, including a 1911 Colt .45 pistol, described as Capone’s favorite. Live bidding won’t open until Oct. 8, but there are already two six-figure offers for the Colt, said Brian Witherell, founder of Witherell’s.