Air Fryer Pork Chops (Video Recipe)

This main course is a perfect pair to just about any side dish, but you want something that’s equally fast yet flavorful. My Roasted Asparagus, Brown Sugar Roasted Carrots, and Roasted Sweet Potatoes all need less than 30 minutes of cook time with very little prep work – which means they’re ready when your pork chops are!

Air fryer pork chops recipe

Air Fryer Pork Chops totally changed the way I view this popular dish. Over the years, I’ve eaten a lot of fried pork chops that were so tough, they were almost impossible to chew on. The worst was the greasy versions, that were loaded with butter and oil to cover up the dryness.

I also hate being splattered with hot oil to achieve that golden brown perfection. Without the air fryer, I may have sworn off this dish forever!

This recipe doesn’t need fancy sauces or heavy breading to taste delicious. I let the meat shine by using only freshly-grated Parmesan and seasonings to highlight the meat. The best part is that you only need two tablespoons of olive oil versus the cupfuls you need for traditional frying.

Healthier, chock-full of flavor, and incredibly moist with a nice crunch – this amazing Air Fryer recipe will soon become part of your weekly menu!

What are the best pork chops for the air fryer?

For this recipe, I use the bone-in version. The bones lock in the flavor and moisture of the meat. If you can find it, choose a well-marbled cut. Those bits of fat will protect the meat against drying out and will allow its natural flavors to take center stage.

How to make crispy breaded air fryer pork chops?