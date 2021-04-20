Air Fryer Onion Rings (Recipe)

Air Fryer Onion Rings are the lighter version of everyone’s favorite restaurant-style appetizer. However, this one goes beyond the usual salt-and-pepper seasoning.
The crumb coating has Ranch seasoning, parmesan, plus spices that make every crunchy bite so full of flavor! Finally, that incredible crust hides a thick-cut onion that’s both sweet and tender.
Can you cook onion rings in the air fryer?
Yes, but you’ll have to make a few adjustments as we do in this recipe. For instance, we don’t just cover them with a wet batter like usually done for beer-battered onion rings. Instead, we also double-roll it in crumbs and panko to form a thicker crust.
What do you need to make air fryer onion rings
- Onions: We prefer using sweet varieties like Vidalia or Walla-Walla.
- Egg wash: Combine buttermilk with a couple of eggs. This will allow the panko to stick to the slices.
- First coating: Whisk bread crumbs with regular flour, salt, a dash of Ranch seasoning, plus spices like cayenne and paprika.
- Second coating: Mix up plain panko with parmesan and some oil.
- Cooking spray: Prevents the pieces from sticking together, and helps them crisp up.
How do you make air fryer onion rings from scratch
- Dip. Take a ring and dip it into the egg-buttermilk wash. Then, dredge it in the spiced breadcrumb-flour mix. After that, dip it again into the wash before finally dredging it in the parmesan-panko mix. Repeat for all the pieces, then spray lightly with cooking spray.
- Cook. Air-fry at 350F between 12 to 15 mins.
- Serve. Enjoy immediately with your favorite dips
How long do you air fry onion rings?
Depending on the wattage of your unit, it can take anywhere from 12 to 15 mins. Check it at the 12-minute mark to see if it needs more time.