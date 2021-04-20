Air Fryer Onion Rings (Recipe)

Air Fryer Onion Rings are the lighter version of everyone’s favorite restaurant-style appetizer. However, this one goes beyond the usual salt-and-pepper seasoning.

The crumb coating has Ranch seasoning, parmesan, plus spices that make every crunchy bite so full of flavor! Finally, that incredible crust hides a thick-cut onion that’s both sweet and tender.

Can you cook onion rings in the air fryer?

Yes, but you’ll have to make a few adjustments as we do in this recipe. For instance, we don’t just cover them with a wet batter like usually done for beer-battered onion rings. Instead, we also double-roll it in crumbs and panko to form a thicker crust.

The reason for this is that the hot, circulating air will make delicate wet batter splatter around the basket. In contrast, rolling it twice in crumbs creates a sturdier coating while making sure the rings get crunchy in the AF.