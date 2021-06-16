Air Fryer French Toast Sticks (Video Recipe)

Air Fryer French Toast Sticks are a creative twist to the classic version! Instead of getting whole slices, we’re serving them up into fun-sized sticks. This makes it easier to finish smaller portions.

In addition, these sticks are also extremely dippable! Dunk them into hot chocolate, whip cream, or a mini pot of maple syrup. We also made a huge list of delicious toppings for these treats below!

What do you need

Our custard begins with a mixture of milk, orange juice, and thick cream, then eggs to give it structure while frying. Then, we’re sweetening things up with a combo of brown and white sugars. Flavorings: Making our custard more delicious are a few drops of vanilla, both cinnamon, and nutmeg, plus the fresh zest of an orange.

How do you make homemade air fryer french toast sticks