Air Fryer French Toast Sticks (Video Recipe)

Air Fryer French Toast Sticks are a creative twist to the classic version! Instead of getting whole slices, we’re serving them up into fun-sized sticks. This makes it easier to finish smaller portions. 

In addition, these sticks are also extremely dippable! Dunk them into hot chocolate, whip cream, or a mini pot of maple syrup. We also made a huge list of delicious toppings for these treats below!

What do you need

  • Bread: Top options are brioche or Texas toast! Slice gently into sticks so you don’t flatten them down.
  • Butter: About 2 tbsps. of butter makes this treat extra rich and encourages the outside to get crispy. 
  • Custard: Our custard begins with a mixture of milk, orange juice, and thick cream, then eggs to give it structure while frying. Then, we’re sweetening things up with a combo of brown and white sugars.
  • Flavorings: Making our custard more delicious are a few drops of vanilla, both cinnamon, and nutmeg, plus the fresh zest of an orange.

How do you make homemade air fryer french toast sticks

  1. Preheat. Set your air-fryer to 370F and let it heat up while you make the dish.
  2. Whip up the orange-infused custard. Take your custard components and mix them up with the flavorings and melted butter.
  3. Dip. Dunk the pieces of bread into the custard, letting it soak well into each slice.
  4. Cook. Air-fry in one layer for 4 mins., flip, then continue air-frying for 4-6 mins. more until golden and done. Do the same for the rest.
  5. Serve. Enjoy hot with whatever toppings you love with your French toast!

