Air Fryer French Toast Sticks (Video Recipe)

Air Fryer French Toast Sticks are a creative twist to the classic version! Instead of getting whole slices, we’re serving them up into fun-sized sticks. This makes it easier to finish smaller portions.
In addition, these sticks are also extremely dippable! Dunk them into hot chocolate, whip cream, or a mini pot of maple syrup. We also made a huge list of delicious toppings for these treats below!
What do you need
- Bread: Top options are brioche or Texas toast! Slice gently into sticks so you don’t flatten them down.
- Butter: About 2 tbsps. of butter makes this treat extra rich and encourages the outside to get crispy.
- Custard: Our custard begins with a mixture of milk, orange juice, and thick cream, then eggs to give it structure while frying. Then, we’re sweetening things up with a combo of brown and white sugars.
- Flavorings: Making our custard more delicious are a few drops of vanilla, both cinnamon, and nutmeg, plus the fresh zest of an orange.
How do you make homemade air fryer french toast sticks
- Preheat. Set your air-fryer to 370F and let it heat up while you make the dish.
- Whip up the orange-infused custard. Take your custard components and mix them up with the flavorings and melted butter.
- Dip. Dunk the pieces of bread into the custard, letting it soak well into each slice.
- Cook. Air-fry in one layer for 4 mins., flip, then continue air-frying for 4-6 mins. more until golden and done. Do the same for the rest.
- Serve. Enjoy hot with whatever toppings you love with your French toast!