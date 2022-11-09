Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Cholesterol, Diabetes Drugs May Lower Risk

By Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Jill Seladi-Schulman, Ph.D.

Linking medications to age-related macular degeneration For the study, the researchers analyzed 14 studies that included data on systemic medication use and AMD in various European countries, including: France

Germany

Greece

Ireland

Italy

Norway

Portugal

Russia

United Kingdom Altogether, they included records from 38,694 patients. Between the 14 included studies, the average age ranged from 61.5 to 82.6 years old. Overall, the researchers recorded 9,332 and 951 cases of any and late AMD, respectively. After analyzing the data, they found that LLDs and antidiabetic drugs were linked to 15% and 22% lower AMD prevalence. However, the researchers noted that they found no associations with late AMD or with other medication types. They wrote that this may have arisen due to a lack of statistical power. How cholesterol and diabetes drugs lower AMD risk

When asked how cholesterol and diabetes drugs might lower AMD risk, Dr. Philip Storey, board certified ophthalmologist and affiliate faculty member at the University of Texas Dell Medical School, not involved in the study, told MNT: “We don’t yet know how cholesterol or diabetic drugs might lower AMD risk, but we can hypothesize based on our current understanding of the disease.” Dr. Matthias M. Mauschitz, Ph.D., a professor at the University of Bonn, and the study’s lead author, agreed that the exact mechanisms remain unknown. “Given that drusen, which represents one of the hallmark lesions of AMD, consists of metabolic debris including lipids, lipid metabolism has been hypothesized to deteriorate in AMD,” Dr. Mauschitz said. “Various studies reported high oxidative stress and an increased general inflammation to result in a breakdown of specific cell functions in the retina, which may contribute to AMD development. LLD interferes [with] lipid metabolism by reducing blood levels of certain metabolites such as low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and cholesterol. Both LLD and antidiabetic drugs, particularly metformin, have been reported to exhibit anti-inflammatory effects and reduce oxidative stress.” – Dr. Matthias Mauschitz, Ph.D., lead author of the study Dr. Krauss added that AMD has a significant metabolic component to the disease. “The retina is a metabolically active tissue, so it is not a stretch to think that other diseases that affect our cardiovascular system would also affect a tissue like the retina,” he said. “Both high cholesterol and high blood sugar can have negative metabolic effects. Thus, treating these conditions with medications that lower cholesterol and lower blood sugar should help the entire body, including the retina. Some of these medications have also been shown to have their own anti-inflammatory effects, which further help to protect the body, and the retina, from damage.” The researchers concluded that their findings underscore the importance of metabolic processes in understanding the causes of AMD.

Limitations of new AMD research The researchers highlighted some limitations to their findings. Dr. Mauschitz noted that their study was cross-sectional, so it cannot infer causality. He also said that their results might underestimate certain associations due to a potential selection bias (i.e., survival bias) of healthy participants, as those in worse general health may have died before enrolment. The researchers further noted that as their study predominantly included Caucasian people, their findings might not apply to more diverse populations. Implications for future AMD research